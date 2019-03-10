Duke starting center Marques Bolden knocked out of UNC game with MCL sprain, no timetable for recovery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The opening minutes of Saturday's Duke-North Carolina was yet again interrupted by injury. The Blue Devils' starting center, Marques Bolden, had to be helped off the court and was taken to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury. He did not return.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Duke's 79-70 loss that Bolden suffered a sprained MCL, and his recovery timeline is unclear.

"I don't know degree, the level, 1, 2 ... I don't know that," Krzyzewski said of Bolden's injury. "But it's not an ACL, so it's good for that kid."

With 17:27 left in the first half and UNC leading 5-2, North Carolina big man Garrison Brooks was on a fast break when Bolden chased him down from behind and attempted to block the dunk. Bolden was successful, but whistled for a foul because of the contact made with Brooks and both players fell hard to the floor. But while Brooks got up, Bolden immediately squirmed and grabbed his leg.

Oh no Bolden pic.twitter.com/j980ZOZdxE — Highlights on Loop (@LoopedReplay) March 9, 2019

After an extended injury timeout with Duke's trainers tending to the injury, Bolden was helped off the floor, putting no weight on his lower body with two staffers basically carrying him in the direction of the locker room.

Bolden is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for Duke this season, all career-highs.