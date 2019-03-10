Duke starting center Marques Bolden knocked out of UNC game with MCL sprain, no timetable for recovery
Bolden was chasing down a block when he got hurt on a hard landing
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The opening minutes of Saturday's Duke-North Carolina was yet again interrupted by injury. The Blue Devils' starting center, Marques Bolden, had to be helped off the court and was taken to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury. He did not return.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Duke's 79-70 loss that Bolden suffered a sprained MCL, and his recovery timeline is unclear.
"I don't know degree, the level, 1, 2 ... I don't know that," Krzyzewski said of Bolden's injury. "But it's not an ACL, so it's good for that kid."
With 17:27 left in the first half and UNC leading 5-2, North Carolina big man Garrison Brooks was on a fast break when Bolden chased him down from behind and attempted to block the dunk. Bolden was successful, but whistled for a foul because of the contact made with Brooks and both players fell hard to the floor. But while Brooks got up, Bolden immediately squirmed and grabbed his leg.
After an extended injury timeout with Duke's trainers tending to the injury, Bolden was helped off the floor, putting no weight on his lower body with two staffers basically carrying him in the direction of the locker room.
Bolden is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for Duke this season, all career-highs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 ACC Tournament action
-
Winners and losers from a wild Saturday
Louisville blows another lead, Temple takes a step toward the Big Dance
-
Zion set to return on Thursday
Mike Krzyzewski confirmed after losing to North Carolina that Zion is expected back on Thu...
-
North Carolina sweeps Duke
North Carolina sent off its seniors in style by beatind Duke for the second time this seas...
-
Sean Miller bids curious sendoff to fans
Miller's regular season sendoff sounded a lot like a goodbye on Saturday evening in Tucson
-
Michigan at Michigan State: LIVE updates
Follow our updates from East Lansing as the No. 9 Spartans face the No. 7 Wolverines