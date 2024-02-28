No. 10 Duke will try to bounce back from an emotional loss to Wake Forest when it hosts Louisville on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC) came up short against the Demon Deacons, and star center Kyle Filipowski was injured in the ensuing court storming. Filipowski hobbled off the court with a leg injury, leaving his status for this game up in the air. The Cardinals (8-19, 3-13) are in last place in the conference standings and are riding a three-game losing streak.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are favored by 20 points in the latest Duke vs. Louisville odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Duke vs. Louisville spread: Duke -20

Duke vs. Louisville over/under: 151.5 points

Duke vs. Louisville money line: Duke -3697, Louisville +1400

Why Duke can cover

Motivation should not be an issue for Duke on Wednesday, as the Blue Devils were frustrated with their loss and the injury to Filipowski on Saturday. There has not been an official announcement regarding his status for this game, but he avoided major injury and was only dealing with soreness on Monday. Filipowski leads the team with 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game after finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists at Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils have four other double-digit scorers as well, including senior guard Jeremy Roach at 14.2 points per game. They are still in position to win the ACC regular-season title and improve their NCAA Tournament resume, while Louisville could be lacking motivation as the worst team in the conference. Duke has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and it is 12-1 in its last 13 home games.

Why Louisville can cover

The aftermath of Duke's game at Wake Forest has been in the headlines for several days, which could serve as a distraction heading into this contest. Filipowski's potential absence is another key factor, especially since he became just the eighth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark within two seasons. Louisville put up a fight against Duke in the first meeting between these teams, trimming an 18-point lead to three points in the second half before the Blue Devils pulled away.

Junior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting. Sophomore guard Skyy Clark leads four double-digit scorers with 13.3 points per game after scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds against Notre Dame last Wednesday. The Cardinals have not played since that game, leaving them as the fresher team in this rematch. See which team to pick here.

