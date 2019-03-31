Duke vs. Michigan State in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils face the No. 2 seed Spartans in the East Regional final
This is a matchup that many have been anticipating since the bracket was released on Selection Sunday: Duke vs. Michigan State. It will be the fifth time that Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo meet in the NCAA Tournament, with Krzyzewski having a 3-1 advantage so far. No. 1 seed Duke has won its last two games by a combined a three points. The Blue Devils were without Cam Reddish in the Sweet 16, but Tre Jones stepped up and set career-highs with 22 points and five 3-pointers. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett are averaging over 46 points per game in the tournament, almost 60 percent of the team's points.
No. 2 seed Michigan State defeated No. 3 seed LSU 80-63 in the East Regional semifinals. Four players scored in double figures for the Spartans. Freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown both set career-highs in points. Michigan State has won all three tournament games by double-digits, with an average margin of victory of 16 points. Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, leads the team in assists, but this team consistently makes the extra pass, averaging 15.7 assists per game in the tournament.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, 5:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
So who wins Michigan State vs. Duke? And which side of the spread has all the value?
