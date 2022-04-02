The stage is set for a legendary Final Four matchup between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 8 seed North Carolina on Saturday night, as retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski faces his arch rival for the final time with a spot in Monday's national title game on the line. After the Tar Heels spoiled Coach K's final home game with a 94-81 victory on March 5, there will also be an element of revenge at stake.

That victory to close the regular season helped North Carolina get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and the Tar Heels have not relinquished the momentum. By leading his team this far, first-year coach Hubert Davis has become the first rookie head coach since former UNC coach Bill Guthridge in 1999 to lead a team to the Final Four.

In and of itself, that's an impressive accomplishment for Davis. But if he can somehow manage to post a 2-1 record against Duke in Krzyzewski's final season and end the Blue Devils' run in the Final Four, it would mark a legendary chapter in Tar Heels history. Between the storylines with the coaches, the rivalry of these programs and what's at stake, this one has all the ingredients of an all-time great college basketball game.

After more than 100 years of bitter contests between the two schools, this is the first-ever meeting between Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, and it should be a classic.

How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, April 2 | Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live



Duke vs. North Carolina: Need to Knows

About the Blue Devils: For Mike Krzyzewski to walk off the court in New Orleans as a national champion for the sixth time, closing his career with a title, would be among the best stories in all of American sports. Duke's expectation is to compete at a high level and be in a position to win two games in the Final Four and do so, and there's plenty of evidence to suggest they've got what it takes. Beating two of the best defensive teams in the NCAA Tournament eliminates the idea that there's some secret to stopping Duke's success, which means the onus is on the coaches and players to be in position to make history. -- Chip Patterson

About the Tar Heels: According to BartTorvik.com, where you can not only check out season-long adjusted efficiency numbers but also sort the data set by date, North Carolina is the No. 1 team in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency since March 1. The seven-game run is absolutely up for critique because of the small sample size, but it backs up what our eyes have told us as well. North Carolina may not be the absolute No. 1 team in the country right now, but it's been playing as well as the best teams in the country since the calendar turned from February to March. The Tar Heels are a No. 8 seed in the tournament but the quality of play represents a team that does not check in as the No. 29 to No. 32 team in the field of 68. Still, the task of winning the next game is the largest at hand. Duke will be uniquely motivated having learned the lessons of how this current version of the Tar Heels handle business, and this time the pomp and circumstance is going to be evenly divided and not one-sided. After being 11-point underdogs in Durham, now it's North Carolina that has to handle expectations of being ready to compete on a big stage. . -- Patterson

Duke vs. North Carolina: Predictions

Duke and North Carolina split the regular-season series, but UNC played spoiler in its win beyond winning on Duke's home court. That's because the Tar Heels' win came in Coach K's finale at Cameron Indoor. So as silly and cliche as it sounds, the revenge narrative for Duke here makes me a believer. Likely to be a close one -- almost certainly will be a close one -- but Blue Devils by a field goal feels like the number. Take the points. Kyle Boone's Pick: North Carolina +4



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread UNC +4 DUKE -4 DUKE -4

UNC +4 UNC +4 UNC +4 Straight up DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE UNC

