First-team All-Pac-12 performer Reid Travis to leave Stanford and likely transfer to Kentucky
The 6-8 forward would be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer
Reid Travis, a first-team All-Pac-12 performer last season, is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and transferring out of the Stanford program, a source confirmed to CBS Sports early Wednesday.
A formal announcement is expected soon.
Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds last season for a Stanford team that finished 11-7 in the Pac-12. A source told CBS Sports that though nothing is official yet, Kentucky is the most likely landing spot for the 6-foot-8 forward who would be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. UK is currently No. 4 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
