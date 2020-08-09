Watch Now: 5-Star Guard Jalen Warley Announces His Commitment ( 0:56 )

Florida State secured a commitment from a five-star basketball prospect for the second recruiting class in a row on Sunday when combo guard Jalen Warley committed to the Seminoles over Michigan, Virginia, Memphis, Miami and Oregon. Warley announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Warley, who is ranked the No. 23 overall player in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-4 and considered skilled enough to play a facilitator role or be a primary scoring option. His commitment continues the momentum for a Florida State program experiencing success on the court and in recruiting.

Warley has the size to play either guard position. His scouting report from 247Sports is as follows:

Jalen Warley is a big guard with size, skill and solid athleticism. At right around 6-foot-4, Warley has the size to play off the ball and also the ability to be a primary ball handler who makes others better. He doesn't possess elite athleticism, but his size, basketball intelligence and feel for the game show on both ends of the court. On defensive he is capable of switching and guarding multiple positions, while on offense he can run a team or be a primary scorer if that is asked of him. Warley needs to continue to be more assertive so that his natural ability shines through, but all of the tools are there for him to make an impact and college, and potentially even in the NBA.

Even before Warley's commitment, the Seminoles were turning heads in recruiting after landing five-star forward Scottie Barnes from the 2020 class. And with pledges from a trio of four-star players and highly regarded junior college center Naheem McLeod, the Seminoles' 2021 class already ranked No. 1 nationally.

Warley's commitment will likely give the class staying power in the top-10 of the national recruiting rankings as more five-star players make commitments during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The Seminoles are coming off a 26-5 season and ACC regular-season title. They finished the year ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 with Leonard Hamilton winning the ACC's Coach of the Year award.