Just days after Kentucky picked up its centerpiece point guard for the 2021 recruiting class in TyTy Washington, former Wildcats point guard signee Nolan Hickman announced Saturday that he is officially headed to another blueblood across the country. Hickman, a top-30 national talent who last played for Wasatch Academy in Utah, committed to Gonzaga in an announcement posted on social media, a decision for the Seattle native that will bring him back to his home state.

Hickman committed to Kentucky last summer and signed with the school in November before re-opening his recruitment last month. It took just over two weeks for him to land with the Bulldogs, who are coming off a national runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament after going wire to wire as the No. 1 team in college hoops last season.

For Gonzaga, Hickman is a puzzle piece that might complete its loaded 2021 recruiting class, which right now looks like it will be good enough to reload a really good roster. He's the first player classified solely as a point guard to commit to the program this cycle but the second guard, joining five-star Hunter Sallis, who committed to the program in March. Of the four committed high school recruits, Hickman ranks third of the group, underscoring just how loaded the now-top-five class really is led by No. 1 overall prospect Chet Holmgren.

The Zags are set to lose Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi, three cornerstones of their 31-1 squad who ranked second, third and fourth on the team in scoring last season, respectively. But they could return leading scorer Drew Timme and guard Andrew Nembhard. With the stellar recruiting class and key players returning, the Bulldogs rank No. 2 in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) from Gary Parrish and enter next season with one of the most complete rosters in college hoops.