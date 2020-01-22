Kansas basketball fight vs. Kansas State: Brawl breaks out at end of Jayhawks' victory vs. Wildcats

The worst brawl in a college basketball game in years broke out at the end of the No. 3 Kansas' 81-59 victory vs. Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. It's a scary sight, one that led to dozens of players, coaches and support staff caught up in a brouhaha that lasted nearly a minute.

Here are two videos of the fight, one from ESPN and one from the court, right up against the donnybrook.

The instigation started with Kansas' Silvio De Sousa swatting DaJuan Gordon on a breakaway as time expired. Immediately after that play, Kansas State's Cartier Diarra approached De Sousa and physicality ensued. The situation enflamed almost instantaneously. The fight spilled into the stands as players from both benches fled to the floor.

At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and lifted it over his head.

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa picks up a chair during the brawl. Getty Images

A suspension for De Sousa appears inevitable and other players could face that as well.

"I know we were in the wrong" Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters. "That was an embarrassment in our part for the role that we played in it."

Kansas athletic director quickly Jeff Long issued a statement apologizing for the incident.

"The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight's game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are," Long said in the statement. "Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU. I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening."

The event that prompted the fight was Gordon stealing the ball from De Sousa in the closing seconds of a blowout, which led to De Sousa getting back on defense, making the right play, and then tempers flaring immediately. But Self said afterward he did not blame Gordon for making that play, adding that De Sousa should have had the maturity to handle himself in that moment.

K-State coach Bruce Weber took blame for not telling Gordon and his to lay back on defense on Kansas' final possession.