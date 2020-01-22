Kansas basketball fight vs. Kansas State: Brawl breaks out at end of Jayhawks' victory vs. Wildcats
One of the worst fights in college basketball in years unexpectedly broke out in scary fashion on Tuesday night
The worst brawl in a college basketball game in years broke out at the end of the No. 3 Kansas' 81-59 victory vs. Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. It's a scary sight, one that led to dozens of players, coaches and support staff caught up in a brouhaha that lasted nearly a minute.
Here are two videos of the fight, one from ESPN and one from the court, right up against the donnybrook.
The instigation started with Kansas' Silvio De Sousa swatting DaJuan Gordon on a breakaway as time expired. Immediately after that play, Kansas State's Cartier Diarra approached De Sousa and physicality ensued. The situation enflamed almost instantaneously. The fight spilled into the stands as players from both benches fled to the floor.
At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and lifted it over his head.
A suspension for De Sousa appears inevitable and other players could face that as well.
"I know we were in the wrong" Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters. "That was an embarrassment in our part for the role that we played in it."
Kansas athletic director quickly Jeff Long issued a statement apologizing for the incident.
"The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight's game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are," Long said in the statement. "Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU. I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening."
The event that prompted the fight was Gordon stealing the ball from De Sousa in the closing seconds of a blowout, which led to De Sousa getting back on defense, making the right play, and then tempers flaring immediately. But Self said afterward he did not blame Gordon for making that play, adding that De Sousa should have had the maturity to handle himself in that moment.
K-State coach Bruce Weber took blame for not telling Gordon and his to lay back on defense on Kansas' final possession.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evansville fires coach Walter McCarty
McCarty was under the microscope when the school received additional reports of alleged misconduct
-
Villanova vs. Butler preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Wildcats vs. the Bulldogs in the biggest game of Tuesday's college...
-
Grading coaches at a new school
Evaluating the coaches at a new school in a major conference a little past the midway point...
-
FOTW: South Carolina's Couisnard
South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard hit a shot he'll never forget wins Freshman of the Week
-
Top 25 And 1: SDSU goes for 20-0
The Aztecs, the last undefeated team remaining, are 23-point favorites at home against Wyoming
-
Kansas vs. Kansas St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home