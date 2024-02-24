No. 17 Kentucky (18-8, 8-5 SEC) will be looking to bounce back from a buzzer-beating loss to LSU when it hosts No. 13 Alabama (19-7, 11-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 75-74 final on Wednesday, falling into a tie with Florida for fifth place in the SEC standings. Alabama has won seven of its last eight games and is riding a three-game winning streak following its 98-93 overtime win over Florida on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide are one game ahead of No. 5 Tennessee for first place in the conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 175. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

Kentucky vs. Alabama date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Kentucky vs. Alabama time: 4 p.m. ET

Kentucky vs. Alabama TV channel: CBS

Kentucky vs. Alabama live stream: Paramount+

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

For Kentucky vs. Alabama, the model projects that the Wildcats cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Kentucky has proven that it can beat the best teams in college basketball, recording wins over then-No. 8 Miami, then-No. 9 North Carolina and then-No. 13 Auburn this season. The Wildcats' win over the Tigers last Saturday was one of their best performances of the season, as they held Auburn to just 59 points in the upset as 8-point road underdogs.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and knocked down three 3-pointers, while sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso added seven points and 11 rebounds. Star freshman guard Rob Dillingham has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven games, including a 23-point outing at LSU on Wednesday. Dillingham scored Kentucky's final 12 points, but LSU escaped on a buzzer beater.

Alabama needed overtime to get past Florida at home on Wednesday, and forward Mohamed Wague is going to miss this game after being suspended by the SEC because he elbowed Florida's Alex Condon. The Wildcats are hoping to have forward Tre Mitchell back on the court after he missed four of the last five games due to injuries. SportsLine's model has four Kentucky players finishing in double figures on Saturday afternoon, and the Wildcats are covering in over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.