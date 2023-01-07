Any hope that Kentucky's consecutive wins over Louisville and LSU signified a positive new trajectory for the Wildcats' directionless season dissipated in a cloud of Alabama fast breaks on Saturday in a 78-52 evisceration against the No. 7 Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Oscar Tshiebwe did not score until the 11:14 mark of the second half and Jacob Toppin made just 1 of 10 shots for the Wildcats, who fell to 10-5 (1-2 SEC) with the loss.

For a team that began the season ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, the loss marks another concerning sign for a proud program that last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2019. While the next two months provide ample opportunity for Kentucky to turn things around, nothing about Saturday's performance inspired confidence that this version of the Wildcats will return to the heights they once enjoyed under 14th-year coach John Calipari.

Alabama finished with a 21-4 edge in fast-break points and used an 19-3 run over the end of the first half and beginning of the second to take command. The Crimson Tide improved to 13-2 (3-0) and looked like the class of the SEC in the process. They are already one of just three SEC teams still unbeaten in league play and look like a well-oiled machine under fourth-year coach Nate Oats.

