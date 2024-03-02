No. 16 Kentucky will continue its quest for a double bye in the SEC Tournament when it hosts Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (20-8, 10-5) have won four of their last five games to move into a three-way tie for fourth place in the SEC standings. They blew out then-No. 13 Alabama last Saturday before beating Mississippi State on a last-second shot earlier this week. Arkansas (14-14, 5-10) had its two-game winning streak snapped in an 85-82 loss to Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The latest Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as 13.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 166.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas

Kentucky vs. Arkansas date: Saturday, March 2

Kentucky vs. Arkansas time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky vs. Arkansas TV channel: CBS

Kentucky vs. Arkansas live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Kentucky vs. Arkansas

For Kentucky vs. Arkansas, the model projects that Kentucky covers the spread as a 13.5-point favorite. The Wildcats have reached their peak form at the right time of the season, winning four of their last five games to keep themselves in contention for a double bye in the SEC Tournament. They crushed then-No. 13 Alabama last Saturday, as freshman guard Justin Edwards poured in 28 points on 10 of 10 shooting.

The Wildcats added a 91-89 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday when freshman Reed Sheppard made a runner with less than one second remaining. He finished with 32 points, seven assists and five rebounds off the bench, knocking down 11 of 14 attempts from the floor. Sheppard is third on the team in scoring (12.5) and first in assists (4.3) while leading the SEC with 76 steals this season.

Kentucky has more firepower in the form of Antonio Reeves (19.9 ppg) and Rob Dillingham (14.8). Arkansas has only covered the spread six times in its last 19 games, and Kentucky has covered at a 9-3-1 clip in the last 13 meetings between these teams.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

