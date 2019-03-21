Louisville vs. Minnesota score: Richard Pitino leads Gophers over the school that fired his father in NCAA Tournament

Pitino is a name synonymous with Louisville basketball, but it was the Cardinals' bane in Thursday's first game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Richard Pitino, the Minnesota coach and son of legendary Louisville coach Rick Pitino, led the Gophers over the Cardinals 86-76

The No. 10-seeded Gophers led by as many as 19 points in the second half en route to the first NCAA Tournament victory under Pitino.

Minnesota took a five-point lead into the half, 38-33, and in the second half the floodgates opened. Minnesota shot 32.1 percent from beyond in the arc in the regular season and made just five 3-pointers per game, but against No. 6 seeded Louisville they were 11 of 27 from deep.

Defensively, Minnesota stifled Louisville. Duane Sutton was held in check with three points, well off of his 10.2 points per game.

Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 points to lead Minnesota. Amir Coffeyand Jordan Murphy each had18 points.

Rick Pitino coached the Cardinals for 16 years, so it's poetic to see Minnesota get the upset.