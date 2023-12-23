The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to extend their hot streak when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) in an in-state battle on Saturday afternoon. Memphis is riding a four-game winning streak, with its last three wins coming against ranked teams. The Tigers crushed No. 22 Virginia in a 77-54 final on Tuesday night, outscoring the Cavaliers by 17 points in the second half. Vanderbilt has lost three straight games and six of its last seven, falling to Western Carolina in an upset loss on Tuesday. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. The latest Memphis vs. Vanderbilt odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 16.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 150.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt time: 4 p.m. ET

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt TV channel: CBS

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Before tuning into the Vanderbilt vs. Memphis game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 7 of the 2023-24 season on a 100-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to an 12-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Memphis vs. Vanderbilt, the model projects that the Commodores cover the spread as 16.5-point road underdogs. The Commodores might be off to a slow start this season, but only one of their seven losses have come by at least 20 points. They are coming off a 63-62 loss to Western Carolina, blowing a seven-point lead in the final three minutes.

Senior guard Ezra Manjon led Vanderbilt with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists, shooting 7 of 18 from the floor. Manjon leads the team with 15.2 points and 3.8 assists per game, while sophomore forward Ven-Allen Lubin (12.7) and senior guard Tyrin Lawrence (12.0) are both scoring in double figures as well. Senior guard Evan Taylor has been a key contributor, averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds.

This is a letdown spot for Memphis, which is coming off three straight games against ranked teams. The Tigers have only won one game by at least 18 points this season, so the model has Vanderbilt covering the spread in 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.