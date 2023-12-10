The Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the Miami Hurricanes at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center in the 2023 NABC Brooklyn Showcase. Miami is 7-1 overall and 2-0 on a neutral floor this season, while Colorado is 6-2 overall on the season and 1-1 on a neutral court. Miami is 5-3 against the spread on the season and Colorado is 4-4 against the number.

Both teams are coming off decisive covers as heavy favorites in their last outing and now they'll be looking for a resume-building win early in the season. The Hurricanes are favored by 1 point in the latest Miami vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 153 points.



Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Miami vs. Colorado spread: Miami -1

Miami vs. Colorado over/under: 153 points

Miami vs. Colorado money line: Miami: -116, Colorado: -104

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 25 points or more this season. The Buffaloes blew past the Pepperdine Waves 91-66 last Sunday. Tristan da Silva was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds. Cody Williams was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Buffaloes are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation, knocking down 41.8% of their shots from beyond the arc to rank fourth in Division I college basketball. KJ Simpson is averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the 3-point line. He's one of five players in the Colorado rotation shooting at least 45% from deep.

What you need to know about Miami

Meanwhile, Miami entered its matchup on Wednesday as the heavy favorite and fully lived up to expectations. The Hurricanes steamrolled past the Long Island Sharks 97-49 at home. Miami's win was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Matthew Cleveland, who scored 15 points to go along with four steals.

Coming off a Final Four run a season ago, Miami is having an incredibly efficient offensive season. The Hurricanes rank 25th in the nation in scoring (84.6 ppg) and are third in team 3-point shooting percentage (42.5%). Omier, Cleveland, Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar are all averaging at least 13.5 points per game and shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc.

