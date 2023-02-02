The Milwaukee Panthers will look to keep their momentum going as they take on the IUPUI Jaguars in a Horizon League morning matinee on Thursday. The teams have an early tip-off to accommodate "Indianapolis Public School Day" at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Panthers (15-7, 9-3 Horizon), who are in a four-way tie for first place in the conference, are coming off a 75-74 win at Northern Kentucky, in a game they trailed by 20 points at halftime. The Jaguars (3-20, 0-12), who are 11th in the Horizon, have lost 10 games in a row.

Tipoff from Indianapolis is set for 11 a.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time series 14-6, but the series is tied 4-4 in games played at Indianapolis. The Panthers are 11-point favorites in the latest Milwaukee vs. IUPUI odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 148.5. Before locking in any IUPUI vs. Milwaukee picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI spread: Milwaukee -11

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI over/under: 148.5 points

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI money line: Milwaukee -600, IUPUI +430

MIL: The Panthers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games

IUPUI: The Jaguars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games

Why Milwaukee can cover



Sophomore guard BJ Freeman has been on fire of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last nine games, including one double-double. In an 88-75 win over Youngstown State, Freeman scored a season-high 30 points and dished out 11 assists. He is coming off a 23-point, nine-assist effort on Saturday against Northern Kentucky. For the season, he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Also helping power the offense is sophomore guard Kentrell Pullian. He is averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In the last meeting against IUPUI, Pullian was hard to stop as he scored 18 points on 54.5% shooting from the floor, including 50% from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring 11 times, including a season-high 24 points and nine rebounds in an 88-76 loss to Chattanooga on Dec. 6.

Why IUPUI can cover

Sophomore guard Jlynn Counter is having a solid season for the Jaguars. In 22 games, including 20 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 27-point effort at Purdue Fort Wayne in an 81-75 loss on Jan. 25. In the first meeting with the Panthers, Counter scored 10 points, while dishing out seven assists and grabbing three rebounds.

Freshman guard Vincent Brady II will be looking for a repeat performance from the first time he faced Milwaukee. In the Dec. 3 matchup, Brady was dominant, hitting on 55.6% of his field goals en route to an 18-point effort. Brady has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past four games, including 23 in an 83-77 overtime loss to Oakland. For the season, he is averaging 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

