The Creighton Blue Jays had a successful 2023-24 regular season, going 23-8 before falling in their first Big East Tournament game to Providence. Led by dynamic scorers Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander, and imposing center Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Blue Jays' starting lineup matches up favorably to just about any team in the country. They open their 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket on Thursday as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 Akron. Are the Blue Jays capable of making a deep run through the 2024 March Madness bracket?

They're in the Midwest Region with Purdue and Tennessee, two schools who have reputations for falling short in the Big Dance. Creighton could even be one of the 2024 March Madness sleepers to consider when making your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks. Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. Led by center Kyle Filipowski, who averages 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, the Blue Devils have the size and experience to favorably compete with any team in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Catamounts are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and give up the ninth fewest points in college basketball (63.0 per game).

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. Despite making a run to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, the Badgers enter the NCAA Tournament 2024 having lost nine of their last 15 games. The Dukes, on the other hand, have won 13 straight games, eight of which were decided by 10 or more points.

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. Led by guards Antonio Reeves (20.0 points per game), Rob Dillingham (15.4), and Reed Sheppard (12.8), the Wildcats fly up and down the court whenever they have a chance. The Golden Grizzlies are led by forward Trey Townsend, who averages 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for a team that won the Horizon League's regular season and conference tournament titles. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 20 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players three of the last five tournaments.