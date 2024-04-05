Seton Hall erased a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes of the NIT Championship game in a 79-77 win over Indiana State on Thursday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pirates captured their first NIT title since 1953 with a win in a thrilling matchup between teams who just missed the NCAA Tournament cut and were awarded No. 1 seeds in their regions.

Dre Davis scored the go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining for Seton Hall, and his team got a stop on the defensive end to seal the win. Indiana State guard Ryan Conwell missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would've been the game-winner.

Seton Hall star Al-Amir Dawes scored a game-high 24 points, and Kadar Richmond added 21 in the win as the Pirates finish with 1 25-12 record.

Indiana State was seeking its first NIT title in program history and fell one game short of tying the single-season win record set by a Larry Bird-led team during the 1978-79 season. Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope scored 19 points, and Julian Larry added 18.

All times Eastern

2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

NIT Championship

April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

No. 1 Seton Hall 79, No. 1 Indiana State 77 | Recap

Region 1

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

No. 1 Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58 -- Recap

UNLV 79, Boston College 70 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Seton Hall 91, UNLV 68 | Recap

Region 2

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73 -- Recap

No. 4 Georgia 72, No. 1 Wake Forest 66 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Georgia 79, No. 2 Ohio State 77 -- Recap

Region 3

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

No. 2 Cincinnati 74, No. 3 Bradley 57 -- Recap

No. 1 Indiana State 76, Minnesota 64 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Indiana State 85, No. 2 Cincinnati 81 -- Recap

Region 4

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round

VCU 70, USF 65 -- Recap

No. 2 Utah 91, No. 3 Iowa 82 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Utah 74, VCU 54 | Recap

Semifinals

April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis