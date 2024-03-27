The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons and the Norfolk State Spartans collide on Wednesday in the 2024 CIT Championship Game. Purdue Fort Wayne has won two straight games in the tournament to reach this stage. On Monday, the Mastodons narrowly beat Tarleton State 73-72. Meanwhile, Norfolk State blew out Alabama A&M 81-66 on Saturday.

Tipoff from the Echols Hall in Virginia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Mastodons are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Norfolk State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Norfolk State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Norfolk State and just locked in its predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Norfolk State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne:

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Norfolk State spread: Mastodons -1.5

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Norfolk State over/under: 145.5 points

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Norfolk State money line: Mastodons -123, Spartans +103

PFW: 19-13-1 ATS this season

NORF: 13-17 ATS this season

Why Purdue Fort Wayne can cover

Sophomore guard Jalen Jackson is the team's top scoring threat. Jackson can pick his spots and has a reliable mid-range jumper that can stretch out to 3-point land when needed. He averages a team-high 16 points with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. On March 20 against Bowling Green, Jackson had 18 points and six boards.

Senior guard Quinton Morton-Robertson is an agile ball handler. Morton-Robertson owns a pure perimeter jumper while owning the confidence to let it rip. The Virginia native averages 13.1 points, 2.3 assists and shoots 40% from beyond the arc. In his last game, he dropped 10 points, two assists and made two 3-pointers.

Why Norfolk State can cover

Junior guard Jamarii Thomas has been one of the main contributors for the Spartans. Thomas is a three-level scorer who has solid court vision to get his teammates involved. He logs 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and makes 39% of his 3-point attempts. On Mar. 15 versus Howard, Thomas finished with 14 points, four assists and four steals.

Senior guard Allen Betrand gives a spark off the bench. Betrand is at his best when he's attacking downhill but has a jumper to knock down perimeter shots if left open. The Pennsylvania native logs 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and shoots 46% from the floor. In the win over Alabama A&M, Betrand notched 16 points, three boards and two assists.

