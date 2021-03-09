A 2021 Horizon League Tournament battle is on tap between the No. 4-seeded Northern Kentucky Norse and the No. 3 Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Northern Kentucky has won the last four meetings between the teams. NKU is 14-10 while Oakland is 11-17.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky spread: Oakland +2

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky over-under: 147.5 points

What you need to know about Oakland

The Golden Grizzlies came out on top in the Horizon League quarterfinals against the Youngstown State Penguins last week in overtime, 87-83. Guard Jalen Moore posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists in addition to five boards and Rashad Williams shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points. He scored 19 of his points in the second half.

The Golden Grizzlies forced the Penguins into a season-high 20 turnovers. Oakland has never advanced to the Horizon League tourney finals since joining the conference in 2014. The Golden Grizzlies have made it to the Horizon League semifinals four times since 2016.

What you need to know about Northern Kentucky

NKU edged the Detroit Titans last Tuesday in the Horizon League quarterfinals, 70-69. Four players on NKU scored in double digits: Marques Warrick (20), Bryson Langdon (17), David Bohm (11), and Trevon Faulkner (10). Bohm's buzzer-beating tip-in assured the Norse of advancing to the semifinals. He also had a career-high eight rebounds.

The Norse have won nine of their last 11 games. NKU is 9-1 in the Horizon League tourney since 2017. In his last three games, Langdon has averaged 16.0 points and 6.3 assists per game.

How to make Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland picks

