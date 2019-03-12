Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from advanced model on 111-87 roll

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish can change the narrative on a season mired by inexperience and injuries beginning Tuesday when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first round of the ACC Tournament. No. 15 seed Notre Dame (13-18), which tied for last place in the conference, has lost seven straight games and have just three wins since the calendar turned to 2019. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (14-17), the No. 10 seed, has a bit of late-season momentum after winning its last two games, including a 63-61 upset at N.C. State. Notre Dame and Georgia Tech split their two regular-season matchups this season, with each team winning on its home floor. Tip-off for Tuesday's game is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. Notre Dame is favored by two-points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 127. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account that Notre Dame is led by junior center John Mooney, who averages a team-high 14.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He also shoots 37.3 percent on 3-pointers. He is one of just two players in the country to have scored 430 points, grabbed 330 rebounds, made 30 3-pointers and have 40 assists this season.

In the first meeting against Georgia Tech, Mooney scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, but the Irish lost, 63-61. In the second matchup, he was limited to just 11 points, but the Irish got more contributions from his teammates in a 69-59 win.

But just because the Irish won the regular-season matchup between these teams doesn't mean they'll cover the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech spread in the ACC Tournament 2019.

The model also knows the Yellow Jackets have been solid defensively this season. They rank fourth in the ACC and 19th in the country in field goal percentage defense (39.8). They are also fifth in the conference and 50th in the country in points allowed per game (66.2).

In its two-game winning streak to end the regular season, Georgia Tech has come on offensively. James Banks and Moses Wright have been a force inside, combining to shoot 27 of 35 from inside the arc. Jose Alvarado, the team's leading scorer, also averaged 16 points in those games.

