Oklahoma State basketball player Michael Weathers suspended, faces felony grand larceny charge

Michael Weathers, a redshirt sophomore transfer guard for the Oklahoma State men's basketball team, is facing criminal charges for felony grand larceny and knowingly concealing stolen property. He has been suspended by the team, CBS Sports has learned.

Weathers is accused of stealing a wallet with contents -- of which include a debit card, school ID, credit card and insurance card, among other things -- on Sept. 9 at J.R. Murphy's, a local bar, according to police and court documents obtained by CBS Sports. The total estimated stolen value is $85, according to the incident report.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton provided a statement to CBS Sports: "Michael was suspended from team activities as soon as we learned of the incident. He remains suspended indefinitely."

Weathers was released on a recognizance bond on Sept. 10 and arraigned on Sept. 11. He has a preliminary hearing in the case set for Oct. 1.

Michael Weathers official booking photograph Stillwater Police Department

Weathers, who transferred to OSU last season from Miami (Ohio), sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules. But Weathers, who was the MAC freshman of the year in 2016-17, was slated to be a go-to option for the Cowboys this season. His talent and abilities drew rave reviews both during practices last season and in the lead-up to this season.

Weathers led the Redhawks in scoring as a freshman, averaging 16.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.