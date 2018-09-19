Oklahoma State basketball player Michael Weathers suspended, faces felony grand larceny charge
Weathers is accused of stealing a wallet
Michael Weathers, a redshirt sophomore transfer guard for the Oklahoma State men's basketball team, is facing criminal charges for felony grand larceny and knowingly concealing stolen property. He has been suspended by the team, CBS Sports has learned.
Weathers is accused of stealing a wallet with contents -- of which include a debit card, school ID, credit card and insurance card, among other things -- on Sept. 9 at J.R. Murphy's, a local bar, according to police and court documents obtained by CBS Sports. The total estimated stolen value is $85, according to the incident report.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton provided a statement to CBS Sports: "Michael was suspended from team activities as soon as we learned of the incident. He remains suspended indefinitely."
Weathers was released on a recognizance bond on Sept. 10 and arraigned on Sept. 11. He has a preliminary hearing in the case set for Oct. 1.
Weathers, who transferred to OSU last season from Miami (Ohio), sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules. But Weathers, who was the MAC freshman of the year in 2016-17, was slated to be a go-to option for the Cowboys this season. His talent and abilities drew rave reviews both during practices last season and in the lead-up to this season.
Weathers led the Redhawks in scoring as a freshman, averaging 16.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tennessee, Barnes land 5-star guard
James is the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Vols since Rick Barnes was hired in March...
-
Who's Next: Replacing Cal at Kentucky
Who's Next: What will happen when the Wildcats have to replace John Calipari?
-
Calhoun named coach for new D-III team
Calhoun is taking over a D-III upstart in West Hartford and officially coming out of retir...
-
Marbury: Duke's Zion better than LeBron
The former NBA star predicts Zion has a chance to be the best basketball player ever
-
Two US players stabbed in Romania
The players for ACS Cuza Brailiza had surgery after a fight at a local club in Bucharest
-
Who's Next: Michigan State
Who's Next: A look at the five realistic names to monitor as potential replacements for Hall...