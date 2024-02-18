We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 14-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Utah is 15-9 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Bruins have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings with the Utes.

UCLA is favored by 4 points in the latest UCLA vs. Utah odds, and the over/under is 135 points.

UCLA vs. Utah spread: UCLA -4

UCLA vs. Utah over/under: 135 points

UCLA vs. Utah money line: UCLA: -186, Utah: +155

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA entered its tilt with the Colorado Buffaloes with five consecutive wins but the Bruins enter their next game with six. The Bruins secured a 64-60 victory over the Buffaloes on Thursday. UCLA can attribute much of its success to Adem Bona, who scored 14 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Sebastian Mack, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

The Bruins have won 16 of their last 20 games at home and they've covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 games played on a Sunday at home.

What you need to know about Utah

Meanwhile, Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after its third straight defeat. The Utes fell to the USC Trojans 68-64. Utah has not had much luck with the Trojans recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though the team lost, the Utes still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Deivon Smith, who almost dropped a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds. For the season, Smith is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

