USC's Bronny James saw the most extensive action of his young career on Saturday against Oregon State. The true freshman and former prized recruit scored 15 points in 20 minutes off the bench in the Trojans' 86-70 loss to the Beavers.

His career-high performance came on a special day for the James family. Bronny's father, LeBron James, was celebrating his 39th birthday by scoring 26 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier that day.

The elder James gave his son's performance a glowing review.

"His rhythm is starting to return to form after the layoff," he said in a social media post. "Great showing tonight Young [King]. Oh still on [minutes] restriction too."

The younger James has been on a minutes restriction by USC as he eases back into action after suffering a cardiac arrest five months ago during an offseason practice. He averaged just under 16 minutes per contest in the four previous games. In his first game against Long Beach State earlier this month, James scored four points in 17 minutes of play.

It's been a rough December for the Trojans. USC started the season ranked No. 21 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, but dropped to below .500 (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) with the loss to Oregon State. The Trojans went 1-5 this month and they continue Pac-12 play against Cal on Jan. 3.