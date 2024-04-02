The 2024 NIT Semifinals feature the Utah Utes and the Indiana State Sycamores battling on Tuesday evening. The Utes have won three straight games, including a 74-54 win over VCU in the quarterfinals. Likewise, the Sycamores are winners of three straight matchups, including beating Cincinnati 85-81 to advance to this matchup.

Tipoff from the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana State is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Utah vs. Indiana State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 163.5. Before making any Indiana State vs. Utah picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana State vs. Utah and just locked in its NIT predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Utah vs. Indiana State:

Utah vs. Indiana State spread: Sycamores -3.5

Utah vs. Indiana State over/under: 163.5 points

Utah vs. Indiana State money line: Sycamores -171, Utes +143

INST: 21-15 ATS this season

UTAH: 7-2 ATS in last nine games

Utah vs. Indiana State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Utah can cover

Senior center Branden Carlson has been one of the main contributors for the Utes. Carlson uses his length to shoot right over defenders and be an asset on the boards. He leads the team in points (17), rebounds (6.6) and blocks (1.5). In the win over VCU, Carlson had 17 points and three boards.

Senior guard Deivon Smith brings a valuable playmaker to the backcourt. The Georgia native logs 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's finished with a triple-double in two straight games. In his last outing, Smith had 15 points, 11 boards and 12 assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Indiana State can cover

Sophomore center Robbie Avila has been a versatile presence in the lane. Avila can handle the rock, facilitate the ball and also create his own shot. The Illinois native averages 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In the win over Cincinnati, Avila dropped 22 points, five boards and six assists.

Sophomore guard Ryan Conwell is a smooth three-level scorer. Conwell can shoot off the dribble while also being active on the glass for the Sycamores. He logs 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and makes 41.9% of his 3-point attempts. He's scored 20-plus points in five of his last seven outings. In the second-round victory over Minnesota, Conwell had 23 points, five assists and made six 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana State vs. Utah picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 156 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. Indiana State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.