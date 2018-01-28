WATCH: BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar captivated the crowd in epic dance
Cosmo's been known to bust a move or two and he may have one-upped himself
If there was ever any question about which mascot is the best dancer in the college ranks, BYU's Cosmo the Cougar put the doubters to rest on Saturday during BYU's game vs. Pacific with a routine that sealed his fate in college mascot lore.
Cosmo and the crew went about 60 seconds of crazy to the song "Rollie With a Bag of Ranch" by Ayo & Teo in a synchronized dance that will have you bumping and grooving by the end.
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Cosmo the Cougar has stolen the show. He's been known to bust a move or two in his time, most notably in October when he stole the show on the gridiron in a similar routine.
I've seen some pretty good mascot dancers in my day, but it's safe to say Cosmo is prowling in a league of his own.
-
Huggins gifts Calipari pullover
This is not the first time Huggins has gifted a pullover to an opposing coach
-
How to watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State
Wichita State is looking to make a run for the AAC
-
How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland
The Spartans travel to Maryland as they tries to keep pace with Purdue and Ohio State in the...
-
Jan. 28 college basketball odds, picks
Award-winning college hoops writer Matt Norlander shares his best bets for Sunday's slate
-
Maryland vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Vegas legend Kenny White used to set the lines for Vegas' biggest books and locked in a play...
-
UK's Knox finally comes up big for Cats
The Wildcats' best player stepped into the role of a star Saturday night
Add a Comment