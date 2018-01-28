WATCH: BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar captivated the crowd in epic dance

If there was ever any question about which mascot is the best dancer in the college ranks, BYU's Cosmo the Cougar put the doubters to rest on Saturday during BYU's game vs. Pacific with a routine that sealed his fate in college mascot lore.

Cosmo and the crew went about 60 seconds of crazy to the song "Rollie With a Bag of Ranch" by Ayo & Teo in a synchronized dance that will have you bumping and grooving by the end.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Cosmo the Cougar has stolen the show. He's been known to bust a move or two in his time, most notably in October when he stole the show on the gridiron in a similar routine.

I've seen some pretty good mascot dancers in my day, but it's safe to say Cosmo is prowling in a league of his own.