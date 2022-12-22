Santa Claus is coming to town, so hide your microphones. Before Wednesday night's college basketball game between Florida State and Notre Dame, Santa gave a rather unique rendition of the national anthem.

The artist formerly known as Kris Kringle took some time out of his busy schedule this time of year to sing the national anthem in Tallahassee, but he may want to stick to delivering toys all over the world in a single night. The big jolly man belted out the song to a very lukewarm reception.

The rendition has made its way around social media, and there were more than a few raised eyebrows by the time Santa sang the final few notes. Perhaps he didn't have time to rehearse as much as he may have wanted to with Christmas just a few days away.

The game itself was better than Santa's national anthem, which might have been a low bar. It came down to the wire with Florida State hanging on for a narrow 73-72 victory.

With six seconds remaining in the game, the Fighting Irish got a rebound off a Seminoles miss, and they had the chance to win the game on the last possession. Before Notre Dame could even get a shot off, the Florida State defense was able to force a turnover that sealed the win.