After losing three of their last four games, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will look to get back on track when they take on the Western Michigan Broncos in a non-conference matchup on Friday. The Tommies (3-4), who are coming off a 64-51 loss at Green Bay on Saturday, finished tied for fourth with Western Illinois at 9-9 in the Summit League and 19-14 overall in 2022-23. The Broncos (2-4), who have won two in a row, defeated Mercer 72-66 on Saturday. Western Michigan was 12th at 4-14 in the Mid-American Conference and 8-23 overall a year ago.

Tipoff from University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 2-point favorites in the latest St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas:

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan spread: Western Michigan -2

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan over/under: 133.5 points

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan money line: St. Thomas +107, Western Michigan -129

STT: The Tommies have hit the team total under in 12 of their last 16 away games (+7.40 units)

WMU: The Broncos have hit the game total under in 7 of their last 14 games at home (+0.40 units)

Why Western Michigan can cover

Sophomore guard Seth Hubbard leads the Broncos in scoring at 17.2 points per game, reaching double figures in all six games. He is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal. He has been red hot from 3-point range, connecting on 40% of his shots from beyond the arc. In a 73-56 loss at Ohio State on Nov. 19, he poured in 24 points. He was close to registering a double-double in a 63-59 loss at Northwestern with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Also averaging 10 or more points for the Broncos is forward Owen Lobsinger. The junior has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last two games, including a 25-point effort in the win over Mercer. He scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 68-67 win over Southeastern Louisiana. In six starts, he is averaging 10.3 points and six rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why St. Thomas can cover

The Tommies have been led by senior forward Parker Bjorklund. In seven starts, he has reached double-digit scoring five times, including a 22-point performance in a 61-60 loss to Cal-Poly on Nov. 17. In the loss at Green Bay, he scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. In 26.1 minutes per game, he leads St. Thomas in scoring at 13.9 points, and rebounding at 5.1. He is also dishing out 1.7 assists per game.

Senior guard Raheem Anthony is also a big part of the Tommies' success. He is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal per game. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 52% of his field goals, including a blistering 46.2% from 3-point range. In the loss to Green Bay, he scored 18 points, while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals. See which team to pick here.

