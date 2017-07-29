Wichita State star guard Landry Shamet breaks foot; surgery scheduled for Monday

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet, a potential All-American this upcoming season, has a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and will need 12-16 weeks for full recovery.

Shamet was injured July 21 while scrimmaging at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Philadelphia. His right ankle rolled and his foot was stepped on by an opposing player, Shamet said. Over the next few days, discomfort in the foot lingered. This is the second foot injury of Shamet's career. He redshirted his freshman season at Wichita State after suffering a compound stress fracture in his left foot.

"I think, based on my X-Rays and MRIs, it's new, but when I rolled my ankle I enflamed it and aggravated it, which led to more discomfort," Shamet said to CBS Sports. "Knowing what I had gone through with my other foot, I knew the symptoms. It felt like the early onset of the last situation. I kind of debated in my head letting it play out, see how it feels, but I decided to get it looked at."

Shamet saw a doctor Thursday, met with a surgeon Friday, and will have surgery in Wichita on Monday. He'll be in a hard split for two weeks, then transition to a non-weight-bearing boot. He's expected to be on crutches for 6-8 weeks.

"Luckily with this we caught it earlier so it's not as broken down, not as much stress around the area," Shamet said. "It's kind of setting myself up for a better future and not having to deal with any of these issues down the road. It's smart to handle it in an aggressive manner."

The timetable for recovery puts Shamet in position to be back for the start of Wichita State's season, but it remains to be seen if he'll be a guarantee for the Shockers' opener on Nov. 10 against UMKC. Shamet and Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall are highly confident he'll be on the floor by mid-November.

"You hate to see things like this happen in general, but especially to a great kid that has worked so hard in preparation for the coming season," Marshall told CBS Sports. "Landry will rehab diligently. We will support him, and the goal will be to have him back better than ever at the start of our season."

The 6-foot-5 Shamet averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for the Shockers last season. Wichita State is ranked fifth in CBS Sports' Top 25 (and one) heading into the 2017-18 season.

"I think, honestly, the biggest difference with now and two years ago when I had this situation is the fact I know I'm going to play an entire season and not miss anything," Shamet said. "So my spirits are a lot higher. I'm mature enough and old enough to know this is a good career decision, and I have to be patient again. It's a good situation and it's not one that should be looked at negatively. My left foot feels so good after surgery, it's like a brand new foot. I'm excited to be at my peak level of athleticism and not have to worry about more issues."