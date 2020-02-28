Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven model

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Wright State Raiders are set to square off Friday in a Horizon League matchup at 7 p.m. ET at BB&T Arena. The Norse are 21-8 overall and 11-3 at home, while Wright State is 24-6 overall and 8-3 on the road. Wright State cruised to a 95-63 victory as a four-point favorite when these two teams met on Jan. 24. Northern Kentucky is 16-11 against the spread this season, while Wright State is 13-13-2 against the number in 2019-20. The Norse are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky:

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State spread: Northern Kentucky -3.5

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State over-under: 146.5 points

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State money line: Northern Kentucky -168, Wright State +143

What you need to know about Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky escaped with 61-59 win Saturday against Youngstown State. Dantez Walton led the Norse with 20 points, while Jalen Tate added 12 points. Walton leads Northern Kentucky in scoring with 16.4 points per game, and Tyler Sharpe adds 15.2 points per outing.

Northern Kentucky enters Friday's matchup holding its opponents to just 65.3 points per game, which ranks 67th in the nation. The Norse have held each of their last two opponents under 60 points. Plus, Northern Kentucky has been hard to beat on its home floor recently. In fact, the Norse are 5-1 in their last six home games.

What you need to know about Wright State

Wright State was able to grind out an overtime victory over Cleveland State on Saturday, winning 81-74 for coach Scott Nagy's 500th career win. Bill Wampler scored 23 points to lead the Raiders, with Loudon Love adding 16 points. Wright State enters tonight's matchup averaging 82.0 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. Love leads Wright State in scoring at 16.1 points per game, and Wampler contributes 15.8 points per outing.

Wright State has also had success against Northern Kentucky recently, winning four of its last six matchups against the Norse. Plus, the Raiders are 5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings against Northern Kentucky.

How to make Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State picks

The model has simulated Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.