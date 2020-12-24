|
|
|MISS
|IND
Ole Miss tackles motivated Indiana in Outback Bowl
Indiana is looking to make the most of its second straight bowl trip to Florida when it faces Ole Miss at the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2.
The Hoosiers, No. 11 in the CFP rankings, were spurned from a New Year's Six Bowl bid in the Fiesta Bowl based on Iowa State being ranked one spot ahead of them. Indiana (6-1) posted its most Big Ten wins since 1987 and its highest AP ranking (No. 7) since 1968.
"It's another chip on our shoulder," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "Something to go out and prove."
Indiana hasn't won a bowl game since 1991, a string of five straight bowl losses. Last year, at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., the Hoosiers let a 13-point lead slip away in the final five minutes in a 23-22 loss to Tennessee.
The game will be a homecoming for 10 Indiana players from the Tampa Bay area, including All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden (Tampa Plant HS), All-Big Ten wide receiver Whop Philyor (Tampa Plant) and All-Big Ten safety Jamar Johnson (Sarasota-Riverview).
Allen, too, has Tampa ties, having started his high school coaching career there and serving a one-year stint as defensive coordinator at USF in 2015.
Quarterback Jack Tuttle will make his second career start for the Hoosiers after passing for 140 yards and two TDs in Indiana's 14-6 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Indiana had its final two games of the season canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team that involved 28 players and coaches.
Ole Miss (4-5), under first-year coach Lane Kiffin, was among the best offenses in the SEC this season, ranking first in the conference in rushing (217.67 yards per game), third in scoring (40.7 points per game) and third in passing (344.8 yards per game).
"The big play is definitely a huge emphasis for them," Allen said. "They live off those. The deceiving part is that they also rush for 220 yards per game."
Ole Miss will be playing in its first bowl game since the 2016 Sugar Bowl, a game in which it beat Oklahoma State 48-20.
The Rebels are led by starting quarterback Matt Corral, who has passed for 2,995 yards with 27 TDs and 14 interceptions on the season. But Corral will be without two of his top targets for the second straight game, as wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah opted out for the NFL draft.
Without both standout receiving threats, Corral struggled in his last start, throwing five interceptions in a 53-48 loss against LSU.
"It was not an effort issue that's for sure," Kiffin said. "It was just decision making and I didn't think we called a great game. I don't think we put him in the best spots at times."
It won't get any easier for Corral facing an Indiana defense that leads the nation with 17 interceptions.
"It should be good for our players to get motivated that you're playing a great team," Kiffin said. "Statistically, they have special things."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|8
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|295
|141
|Total Plays
|48
|35
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|57
|Rush Attempts
|16
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|235
|84
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|13-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.0
|3-55.0
|Return Yards
|44
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|84
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|141
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|21/32
|235
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|9
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|4
|20
|0
|17
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|6
|3
|66
|0
|35
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|6
|5
|49
|1
|20
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|6
|4
|38
|0
|21
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|6
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Rogers 83 TE
|C. Rogers
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Reese 26 DB
|O. Reese
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 38 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|2/2
|26
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|2
|49.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|13/22
|84
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Baldwin Jr. 20 RB
|T. Baldwin Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|5
|3
|34
|0
|20
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|12
|9
|30
|0
|14
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reece 97 DL
|T. Reece
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|50
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|55.0
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(0:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to IU 32 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 49(0:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to IU 43 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(0:37 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to IU 49 for 5 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 19(0:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 46 for 27 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 17(1:05 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 64 yards from IU 17 to the MIS 19 downed by 95-S.Wracher.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 17(1:11 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 17(1:16 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(1:22 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 3(1:35 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 17 for 14 yards (2-J.Jordan26-O.Reese).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - IND 5(1:41 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle sacked at IU 3 for -2 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 5(1:44 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISS 43(1:50 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 52 yards from MIS 43 to IU 5 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MISS 47(2:07 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 43 for -4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 47(2:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Kelly.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(2:29 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 47 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - IND 26(2:43 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor INTERCEPTED by 26-O.Reese at MIS 15. 26-O.Reese to MIS 42 FUMBLES (86-P.Hendershot). 26-I.Woullard to MIS 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 26(2:49 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(3:31 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle to MIS 26 for no gain (13-B.Sanders46-M.Sanogo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 33(4:06 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle to MIS 26 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 35(4:48 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at MIS 33 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(5:28 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle scrambles to MIS 35 for 6 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 48(6:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs ob at MIS 41 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 45(6:38 - 2nd) 10-D.Ellis to IU 48 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(6:44 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(7:13 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at IU 45 for 20 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:17 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 5(7:21 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISS 6(7:55 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to IU 5 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 11(8:07 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to IU 6 for 5 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 16(8:21 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 10-J.Plumlee. 10-J.Plumlee to IU 11 for 5 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 16(8:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Rogers.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(8:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to IU 16 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 37(9:19 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to IU 20 for 17 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 40(9:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to IU 37 for 3 yards (97-T.Reece).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(10:24 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral sacked at IU 40 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 40(10:24 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to IU 39 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 46(10:29 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson pushed ob at IU 40 for 6 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 46(10:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to IU 46 for no gain (2-R.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(11:25 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to IU 46 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden92-A.Bryant).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 44(11:50 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to IU 49 for 7 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(12:15 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 44 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 28(12:25 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 10-J.Plumlee. 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 41 for 13 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 24(12:44 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 28 for 4 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISS 14(13:05 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 83-C.Rogers. 83-C.Rogers to MIS 24 for 10 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(13:17 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 37 for 13 yards. Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 24. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IND 40(13:30 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 49 yards from IU 40. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at MIS 24 for 13 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 22 - IND 20(14:13 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 40 for 20 yards (2-J.Jordan23-J.Hawkins).
|-12 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 32(15:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 20 for -12 yards (13-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(0:16 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 32 for no gain (26-O.Reese).
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 58 yards from MIS 35. 10-D.Ellis pushed ob at IU 32 for 25 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MISS 7(0:26 - 1st) 92-L.Logan 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISS 7(0:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 7(0:34 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - MISS 7(0:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(0:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to IU 7 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews23-J.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - MISS 33(1:14 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to IU 20 for 13 yards (46-A.Casey).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(1:35 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to IU 33 for -3 yards (46-A.Casey).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 45(2:10 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to IU 30 for 15 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(2:14 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(2:22 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to IU 45 for 10 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 25(2:37 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to MIS 45 for 20 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(2:42 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:47 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - IND 32(2:52 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - IND 27(3:21 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MIS 25 for 2 yards. Team penalty on IU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MIS 27. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 28(4:02 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MIS 27 for 1 yard (32-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - IND 33(4:09 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on MIS 32-J.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 33. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 36(4:38 - 1st) 20-T.Baldwin to MIS 33 for 3 yards (26-O.Reese89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(5:15 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to MIS 36 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 40(5:48 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to MIS 36 for 4 yards (93-S.David).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(6:10 - 1st) 1-W.Philyor to MIS 40 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 47(6:40 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs ob at MIS 48 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(7:14 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 47 for 9 yards (20-K.Smith32-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 28(7:43 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 38 for 10 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 22(8:26 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 28 for 6 yards (26-O.Reese).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(8:54 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 22 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISS 35(9:02 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 46 yards from MIS 35. 2-R.Taylor to IU 19 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 29(9:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner pushed ob at MIS 35 for 6 yards (23-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 29(9:43 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(9:51 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Plumlee.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 19(10:15 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 29 for 10 yards (4-C.Jones8-J.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(10:36 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 19 for 5 yards (92-A.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 38(10:46 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 52 yards from IU 38. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 14 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 38(10:53 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - IND 32(11:31 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 38 for 6 yards (26-O.Reese).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 18 - IND 31(12:09 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 32 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(12:33 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 50 for 11 yards. Penalty on IU 3-T.Fryfogle Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 41.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:56 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 39 for 14 yards (21-A.Finley).
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MISS 9(13:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - MISS 17(13:37 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to IU 9 for 8 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MISS 17(13:42 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(13:48 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IU 2. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - MISS 7(13:51 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to IU 2 for 5 yards (6-J.Head).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 42(14:18 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at IU 7 for 35 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(14:41 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to IU 42 for 3 yards (6-J.Head).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(14:53 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to IU 45 for 21 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 60 yards from IU 35. 5-D.Jackson to MIS 34 for 29 yards (88-A.Barner).
-
23NCST
UK
0
13
3rd 9:51 ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
13
3
2nd 0:18 ABC
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
34
13
Final CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
19
35
Final ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
14
31
Final ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
49
28
Final ESPN
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
058 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN