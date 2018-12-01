|
|
Eastern Washington rolls after blocked kick, beats Nicholls
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Sam McPherson ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 seed Eastern Washington scored 39 straight points to beat Nicholls 42-21 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
The Eagles (10-2) will host the winner of No. 6 seed UC Davis and Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals next weekend.
Eastern Washington trailed 14-3 after the Colonels (9-4) scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and Nicholls looked to add to the lead with a 37-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half. But Dylan Ledbetter blocked the kick and Kedrick Johnson scooped it up and returned it 55 yards for a score.
The Eagles never looked back, scoring on five of their first six possessions of the second half, four of them touchdowns. Ketner Kupp's 95-yard interception return with 3:34 left in the game made it 42-14.
Eric Barriere passed for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran for 54 yards for Eastern Washington. Andrew Boston caught five passes for 89 yards and a score.
Chase Fourcade passed for 146 yards and ran for 89 yards and two TDs for Nicholls. The junior quarterback became the program's all-time leading passer, surpassing Doug Hudson (7,690 yards, 1986) on a 16-yard completion to Damion Jeanpiere Jr. Dontrell Taylor ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|374
|431
|Total Plays
|73
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|237
|Rush Attempts
|43
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|139
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|10-107
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.5
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|109
|140
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-95
|3-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-95
|Kicking
|3/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|194
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|237
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fourcade 9 QB
|C. Fourcade
|17/30
|146
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|20
|112
|1
|24
|
C. Fourcade 9 QB
|C. Fourcade
|15
|89
|2
|34
|
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
|D. Jeanpiere Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|5
|39
|0
|12
|
A. McKenney 14 WR
|A. McKenney
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
|D. Jeanpiere Jr.
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
D. Dixon 5 WR
|D. Dixon
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
G. Fuselier 6 WR
|G. Fuselier
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Talley 18 TE
|J. Talley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Mims 34 DB
|K. Mims
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Steib 11 LB
|A. Steib
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Abraham 31 DB
|C. Abraham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. White 58 LB
|H. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ollie 93 DL
|R. Ollie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 24 DB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dotson 97 DL
|K. Dotson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Martin 44 DB
|A. Martin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fontenot 94 DL
|B. Fontenot
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pittman 47 LB
|A. Pittman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dickerson 45 DB
|A. Dickerson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Simoneaux 95 DL
|D. Simoneaux
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Laiche 55 DL
|S. Laiche
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thurmond 96 DL
|G. Thurmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 90 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Veron 48 LB
|E. Veron
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. James 25 LB
|L. James
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Fonseca 49 K
|L. Fonseca
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Jones 99 P
|W. Jones
|4
|51.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|4
|23.8
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
|D. Jeanpiere Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|17/29
|162
|1
|1
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|20
|137
|2
|44
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|9
|54
|0
|20
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
T. Pierce 24 RB
|T. Pierce
|6
|17
|0
|6
|
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
|A. Custer Jr.
|3
|9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Boston 9 WR
|A. Boston
|5
|89
|1
|34
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|3
|35
|0
|23
|
Ns. Webster 5 WR
|Ns. Webster
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
J. Williams 2 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
D. Dorton 87 WR
|D. Dorton
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Limu-Jones 10 WR
|T. Limu-Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
|J. Edwards IV
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
|A. Custer Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Belk 85 TE
|H. Belk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Grady 11 WR
|T. Grady
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Pierce 24 RB
|T. Pierce
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kupp 40 LB
|K. Kupp
|8-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Ojoh 58 LB
|C. Ojoh
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 1 DB
|J. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 27 DB
|K. Johnson
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tiuli 99 DL
|J. Tiuli
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 18 DB
|D. Tucker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 23 DB
|D. Hayes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 72 DL
|K. Moore
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Townsend 49 DL
|J. Townsend
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Criner 25 DB
|C. Criner
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Foerstel 92 DL
|N. Foerstel
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
|D. Ledbetter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Nz. Webster 6 DB
|Nz. Webster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Montgomery 31 DB
|B. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 94 DL
|M. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sise 21 DB
|D. Sise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 91 DL
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lang 38 DB
|J. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 26 DB
|D. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|2/2
|45
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|2
|43.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|2
|19.0
|23
|0
|
D. Dorton 87 WR
|D. Dorton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ns. Webster 5 WR
|Ns. Webster
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
