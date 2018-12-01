Drive Chart
Eastern Washington rolls after blocked kick, beats Nicholls

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Sam McPherson ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 seed Eastern Washington scored 39 straight points to beat Nicholls 42-21 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Eagles (10-2) will host the winner of No. 6 seed UC Davis and Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Eastern Washington trailed 14-3 after the Colonels (9-4) scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and Nicholls looked to add to the lead with a 37-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half. But Dylan Ledbetter blocked the kick and Kedrick Johnson scooped it up and returned it 55 yards for a score.

The Eagles never looked back, scoring on five of their first six possessions of the second half, four of them touchdowns. Ketner Kupp's 95-yard interception return with 3:34 left in the game made it 42-14.

Eric Barriere passed for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran for 54 yards for Eastern Washington. Andrew Boston caught five passes for 89 yards and a score.

Chase Fourcade passed for 146 yards and ran for 89 yards and two TDs for Nicholls. The junior quarterback became the program's all-time leading passer, surpassing Doug Hudson (7,690 yards, 1986) on a 16-yard completion to Damion Jeanpiere Jr. Dontrell Taylor ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
49-L.Fonseca extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
Touchdown 1:45
9-C.Fourcade runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:49
pos
20
42
Point After TD 3:34
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 3:58
9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Bussey INTERCEPTED by 40-K.Kupp at EW 5. 40-K.Kupp runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
95
yds
0:00
pos
14
41
Point After TD 7:19
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 7:25
20-S.McPherson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
78
yds
01:20
pos
14
34
Two Point Conversion 10:05
3-E.Barriere complete to 89-J.Gilder. 89-J.Gilder to NIC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 10:13
20-S.McPherson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
36
yds
00:36
pos
14
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:21
37-R.Alcobendas 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
37
yds
03:07
pos
14
20
Point After TD 9:24
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good. Team penalty on NIC Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:33
3-E.Barriere complete to 9-A.Boston. 9-A.Boston runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:59
pos
14
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:16
49-L.Fonseca 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 57-D.Ledbetter. 27-K.Johnson runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
20
yds
0:00
pos
14
9
Point After TD 13:11
49-L.Fonseca extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 13:16
1-D.Taylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
01:34
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:43
37-R.Alcobendas 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
20
plays
91
yds
07:19
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:02
49-L.Fonseca extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:07
9-C.Fourcade runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
31
yds
03:51
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 24
Rushing 11 13
Passing 10 8
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 10-17 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 374 431
Total Plays 73 73
Avg Gain 5.1 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 235 237
Rush Attempts 43 43
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 5.5
Net Yards Passing 139 194
Comp. - Att. 17-30 18-30
Yards Per Pass 4.6 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-45 10-107
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-51.5 2-43.5
Return Yards 109 140
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 4-95 3-38
Int. - Returns 1-13 1-95
Kicking 3/5 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nicholls St. 9-4 770721
E. Washington 10-2 37102242
Roos Field Cheney, WA
 139 PASS YDS 194
235 RUSH YDS 237
374 TOTAL YDS 431
Nicholls St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 146 0 1 90.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 2930 21 8 145.9
C. Fourcade 17/30 146 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Taylor 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 990 9
D. Taylor 20 112 1 24
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 659 13
C. Fourcade 15 89 2 34
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 1 10 0 10
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Smith 2 5 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Taylor 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 119 1
D. Taylor 5 39 0 12
A. McKenney 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 179 0
A. McKenney 3 29 0 14
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 850 3
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 2 22 0 16
D. Dixon 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 753 7
D. Dixon 2 18 0 12
G. Fuselier 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 296 4
G. Fuselier 2 18 0 10
J. Talley 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 2
J. Talley 1 9 0 9
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 1
T. Smith 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mims 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
K. Mims 10-0 0.0 1
A. Steib 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Steib 7-0 0.0 0
C. Abraham 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Abraham 4-0 0.0 0
H. White 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. White 4-0 0.0 0
R. Ollie 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Ollie 4-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 3-0 0.0 0
K. Dotson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Dotson 3-3 0.0 0
A. Martin 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Martin 2-3 0.0 0
B. Fontenot 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Fontenot 2-2 0.0 0
A. Pittman 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Pittman 2-0 0.0 0
A. Dickerson 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Dickerson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Simoneaux 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Simoneaux 1-4 0.0 0
S. Laiche 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Laiche 1-2 0.0 0
G. Thurmond 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Thurmond 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Veron 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Veron 1-2 0.0 0
L. James 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. James 1-2 0.0 0
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Fonseca 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
16/26 48/53
L. Fonseca 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Jones 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 41.4 2
W. Jones 4 51.5 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.8 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 21.5 31 0
T. Smith 4 23.8 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 6.8 1 0
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 1 1.0 1 0
E. Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 162 1 1 110.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 1665 14 5 134.7
E. Barriere 17/29 162 1 1
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 32 0 0 368.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 45 0 0 289.0
S. McPherson 1/1 32 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 137 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 1145 11
S. McPherson 20 137 2 44
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 507 6
E. Barriere 9 54 0 20
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 299 3
D. Merritt 3 29 0 17
T. Pierce 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 509 7
T. Pierce 6 17 0 6
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 569 8
A. Custer Jr. 3 9 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Boston 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 464 3
A. Boston 5 89 1 34
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 169 1
S. McPherson 3 35 0 23
Ns. Webster 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 1047 6
Ns. Webster 3 26 0 16
J. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 238 0
J. Williams 2 13 0 9
D. Dorton 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 2
D. Dorton 1 12 0 12
T. Limu-Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
T. Limu-Jones 1 11 0 11
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 166 4
J. Edwards IV 1 6 0 6
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 83 0
A. Custer Jr. 1 4 0 4
H. Belk 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 215 2
H. Belk 0 0 0 0
T. Grady 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 265 1
T. Grady 0 0 0 0
T. Pierce 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
T. Pierce 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kupp 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 1 0.0
K. Kupp 8-4 0.0 1
C. Ojoh 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
C. Ojoh 8-3 0.0 0
J. Lewis 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 6-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
K. Johnson 5-2 1.0 0
J. Tiuli 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Tiuli 4-1 0.0 0
D. Tucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Tucker 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 3-1 0.0 0
K. Moore 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
K. Moore 3-2 1.0 0
J. Townsend 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Townsend 3-3 0.0 0
C. Criner 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
C. Criner 3-4 0.0 0
N. Foerstel 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
N. Foerstel 2-3 0.0 0
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ledbetter 2-0 0.0 0
Nz. Webster 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Nz. Webster 2-0 0.0 0
B. Montgomery 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Montgomery 2-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sise 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sise 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jordan 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lang 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lang 0-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Alcobendas 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/15 58/59
R. Alcobendas 2/2 45 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Alcobendas 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 45.8 1
R. Alcobendas 2 43.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 21.9 23 0
D. Merritt 2 19.0 23 0
D. Dorton 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 20.2 0 0
D. Dorton 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ns. Webster 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.3 7 1
Ns. Webster 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 EWASH 31 3:51 9 31 TD
2:04 EWASH 35 1:34 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 NICHST 16 4:12 11 66 FG Miss
3:26 NICHST 12 3:05 10 68 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 EWASH 35 0:00 7 21 Punt
9:24 EWASH 35 1:17 4 -6 Punt
4:00 EWASH 35 0:53 4 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 NICHST 3 1:13 5 33 Fumble
10:05 EWASH 35 0:50 4 -11 Punt
7:19 EWASH 35 2:46 12 64 INT
3:34 EWASH 20 1:49 7 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NICHST 35 0:26 5 34 INT
10:02 NICHST 35 7:19 20 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 NICHST 35 0:52 4 -7 Punt
7:33 EWASH 34 3:45 13 48 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 EWASH 20 2:59 9 80 TD
7:28 EWASH 36 3:07 10 37 FG
2:32 EWASH 12 1:55 13 45 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 NICHST 36 0:36 2 36 TD
8:45 EWASH 32 1:20 4 68 TD
3:58 EWASH 35 0:24 1 -15
1:35 NICHST 35 0:49 4 10
NCAA FB Scores