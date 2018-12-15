Drive Chart
Eastern Washington beats Maine 50-19 in FCS semifinals

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) This wasn't the first time that Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw seven touchdowns in a game. Or even the second.

But both those were in high school.

Barriere threw seven touchdown passes as Eastern Washington beat Maine 50-19 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, to advance to the national title game against powerhouse North Dakota State.

''This time is way better,'' Barriere, who broke the FCS playoff record for touchdown passes in a game, said. ''We're going for a championship.''

The sophomore did not become a starter until midseason, when Gage Gubrud was lost to an injury. But he has improved quickly.

Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said he was ''on Cloud 10'' after the Eagles broke a three-game losing streak in semifinal playoff games.

''We were in control from the start,'' Best said. ''We made a statement on offense.'

''Maine didn't play their A game today. We did.''

Nsimba Webster caught four touchdown passes, which tied the FCS playoff record, for third-seeded Eastern Washington (12-2), which was playing in the national semifinals for the fifth time in nine years. He had nine catches for 188 yards.

Barriere completed 21 of 30 passes for 352 yards and tied the school record for scoring passes in a game.

''I can't believe he is the backup,'' Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said.

Chris Ferguson threw for 325 yards for Maine (10-4), which was making its first appearance in the semifinals. But he also committed some key turnovers early.

''You can't start that way early in the first quarter,'' Harasymiak said. ''They were the better team today. I'm proud of these seniors for taking us to a level we have never been to. We'll be back.''

It was the ninth road game of the season for the seventh-seeded Black Bears of the Colonial Athletic Association.

Maine fell into a hole early.

Eastern's Josh Lewis intercepted a Ferguson pass deep in Maine territory and was tackled on the 1-yard line. Barriere threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Boston for a 7-0 lead.

Ferguson fumbled near midfield on Maine's next possession and Eastern recovered. Barriere threw a 3-yard pass to Jayce Gilder for a 14-0 lead.

Barriere's 11-yard touchdown pass to Webster gave the Big Sky Conference tri-champions a 21-0 lead, still in the first quarter.

Barriere's fourth touchdown pass, a 16-yarder to Webster late in the second quarter, made it 28-0 at halftime.

Maine finally scored on a safety in the opening seconds of the second half, when a bad snap sent the ball into the Eastern end zone and Barrierre kicked it out the back.

Eastern had to kick off and Maine got a 31-yard field goal from Kenny Doak.

Barriere replied with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Webster for a 35-5 lead.

Maine's first touchdown came on a 47-yard pass from Ferguson to Andre Miller midway through the third.

Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a touchdown as Maine cut its deficit to 35-19 late in the third.

Barriere replied immediately with a 58-yard scoring pass to Webster, and the 2-point conversion was good, for a 43-19 lead at the end of three.

The Eagles played without Big Sky defensive player of the year Jay-Tee Tiuli, a lineman. Best said Tiuli was benched for a violation of team rules, but declined to provide details.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maine: The Black Bears have the nation's top run defense, allowing 68 yards a game, but could not stop the Eagles on the ground or in the air. The Bears can be excused a bit of jet lag after flying home 2,600 miles from a victory over Weber State in Ogden, Utah, last week and then flying 3,000 miles on Thursday to play the Eagles.

Eastern Washington: The Eagles won the national title in 2010, but have lost three times in the semifinals since, in 2012, 2013 and 2016, all at home. The Eagles average 538 yards and 44 points per game. The Eagles went 9-0 on the distinctive red turf of their home stadium this season.

RECORDS

Six quarterbacks threw six touchdown passes in a playoff game, including EWU's Kyle Padron in 2012 and Vernon Adams in a week later. The last to do it was Dillon Buechel of Duquesne in 2015. ... Webster became the third player with four TD receptions, joining Tony DiMaggio of Rhode Island and Randy Moss of Marshall.

NO SACKS

Maine had 47 sacks in its first 13 games, but none against Eastern Washington.

BLACK HOLE

Maine's defense is known as the Black Hole, but the Black Bears gave up their most points of the season against the Eagles.

UP NEXT

Maine's season is over.

Eastern Washington advanced to the national championship game Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, against North Dakota State (14-0). The Bison seek their seventh national title in the past eight years.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:07
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
50
Touchdown 8:17
3-E.Barriere complete to 89-J.Gilder. 89-J.Gilder runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
42
yds
02:43
pos
19
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 1:05
20-S.McPherson complete to 89-J.Gilder. 89-J.Gilder to UMAINE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
43
Touchdown 1:16
3-E.Barriere complete to 5-N.Webster. 5-N.Webster runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:31
pos
19
41
Point After TD 1:47
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
35
Touchdown 1:53
27-J.Fitzpatrick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
114
yds
02:35
pos
18
35
Point After TD 7:02
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
35
Touchdown 7:14
14-C.Ferguson complete to 82-A.Miller. 82-A.Miller runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
63
yds
00:46
pos
11
35
Point After TD 10:55
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
5
35
Touchdown 11:05
3-E.Barriere complete to 5-N.Webster. 5-N.Webster runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:50
pos
5
34
Field Goal 13:00
31-K.Doak 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
82
yds
01:31
pos
5
28
Safety 14:52
to EW End Zone FUMBLES. recovers at the EW End Zone. to EW End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:37
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 5:43
3-E.Barriere complete to 5-N.Webster. 5-N.Webster runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
02:08
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:11
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:19
3-E.Barriere complete to 5-N.Webster. 5-N.Webster runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:45
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:58
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:04
3-E.Barriere complete to 89-J.Gilder. 89-J.Gilder runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
02:03
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:28
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:33
3-E.Barriere complete to 9-A.Boston. 9-A.Boston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 27
Rushing 10 11
Passing 17 15
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 7-17 4-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 467 568
Total Plays 90 67
Avg Gain 5.2 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 154 216
Rush Attempts 36 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.8
Net Yards Passing 313 352
Comp. - Att. 28-54 21-30
Yards Per Pass 5.8 11.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-22 9-94
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 7
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-39.3 6-41.7
Return Yards 81 95
Punts - Returns 3-5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-76 3-71
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-24
Kicking 3/4 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Maine 10-4 0019019
E. Washington 12-2 21715750
EWASH -13, O/U 54.5
Roos Field Cheney, WA
 313 PASS YDS 352
154 RUSH YDS 216
467 TOTAL YDS 568
Maine
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 325 1 2 101.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 2372 22 11 123.7
C. Ferguson 28/54 325 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Jefferson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 1037 8
R. Jefferson 11 65 0 28
A. Velez 49 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 78 0
A. Velez 6 45 0 23
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 476 4
J. Fitzpatrick 7 34 1 13
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 163 0
D. Young 3 17 0 11
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 141 2
E. Edwards 1 4 0 4
E. Brooks 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Brooks 1 3 0 3
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
M. Wright 1 3 0 3
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -74 2
C. Ferguson 4 -13 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Miller 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 287 1
A. Miller 9 129 1 47
J. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 572 5
J. Blair 5 71 0 21
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 839 10
E. Edwards 4 46 0 20
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 539 6
M. Wright 3 44 0 32
D. Belcher 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 357 1
D. Belcher 3 24 0 12
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 221 1
D. Young 3 12 0 7
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 41 0
J. Fitzpatrick 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lowe 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Lowe 7-2 0.0 0
D. Stevens 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Stevens 7-2 0.0 0
J. DeVaughn 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. DeVaughn 6-2 0.0 0
D. Hart 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Hart 4-2 0.0 0
S. Sheffield 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Sheffield 4-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 3-1 0.0 0
J. Wiley 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Wiley 2-1 0.0 0
K. Whitaker 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Whitaker 2-1 0.0 0
M. Patterson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Patterson 2-0 0.0 1
S. St-Lot 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. St-Lot 2-0 0.0 0
A. Oregon 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Oregon 2-1 0.0 0
A. Stevens 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stevens 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Walsh 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Walsh 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nelson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Blair 1-0 0.0 0
Sk. Bowman 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sk. Bowman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Grayer 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Grayer 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Doak 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/18 42/46
K. Doak 1/2 31 2/2 5
E. Robertson 30 DB
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
E. Robertson 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Deoul 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 37.1 2
D. Deoul 6 39.3 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 25.7 25 2
E. Edwards 4 16.0 25 0
J. DeVaughn 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.3 12 0
J. DeVaughn 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 5.4 5 0
M. Wright 3 1.7 5 0
E. Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 352 7 1 238.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 2252 24 7 150.8
E. Barriere 21/30 352 7 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
187 1353 12
S. McPherson 13 65 0 17
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 603 7
E. Barriere 7 53 0 24
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 614 8
A. Custer Jr. 6 45 0 24
T. Pierce 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 550 7
T. Pierce 6 41 0 26
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 348 3
D. Merritt 3 22 0 12
T. Grady 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Grady 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ns. Webster 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 188 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
80 1287 11
Ns. Webster 9 188 4 58
J. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 308 0
J. Williams 3 70 0 38
J. Gilder 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 200 6
J. Gilder 3 50 2 29
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 1
D. Merritt 1 13 0 13
T. Limu-Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 82 0
T. Limu-Jones 1 11 0 11
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 93 0
A. Custer Jr. 1 10 0 10
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 178 1
S. McPherson 2 9 0 7
A. Boston 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 531 4
A. Boston 1 1 1 1
H. Belk 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 288 3
H. Belk 0 0 0 0
D. Dorton 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 2
D. Dorton 0 0 0 0
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 190 4
J. Edwards IV 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hayes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
D. Hayes 8-5 0.0 0
K. Kupp 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Kupp 7-0 0.0 0
C. Criner 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Criner 5-1 0.0 0
D. Tucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Tucker 5-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
Nz. Webster 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Nz. Webster 4-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
J. Lewis 4-1 0.0 2
C. Ojoh 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Ojoh 3-3 0.0 0
J. Townsend 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Townsend 2-3 0.0 0
D. Hogan 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hogan 2-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
K. Moore 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Moore 2-0 2.0 0
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ledbetter 1-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Johnson 1-1 0.5 0
A. Katzenberger 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Katzenberger 1-0 0.0 0
B. Montgomery 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Montgomery 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 1-1 0.0 0
C. Lindsay 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Lindsay 0-1 0.0 0
N. Foerstel 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Foerstel 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jordan 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Jordan 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Alcobendas 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
15/15 68/69
R. Alcobendas 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Alcobendas 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 44.9 3
R. Alcobendas 6 41.7 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 22.2 38 0
D. Merritt 2 30.0 38 0
D. Dorton 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 20.9 11 0
D. Dorton 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EWASH 35 1:27 6 36 FG Miss
12:21 ME 7 1:26 4 0 INT
10:28 EWASH 35 1:44 7 17 Fumble
5:58 EWASH 35 2:15 6 4 Punt
1:11 EWASH 35 1:06 9 51 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 ME 24 2:46 6 19 Punt
5:37 EWASH 35 3:21 9 23 Punt
0:31 ME 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 EWASH 20 1:31 7 45 FG
10:55 EWASH 35 1:13 8 31 Punt
8:00 ME 37 0:46 3 63 TD
4:28 ME 16 2:35 9 84 TD
1:05 EWASH 35 0:50 7 11 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 ME 9 0:16 3 4 Punt
8:07 EWASH 35 1:50 12 60
3:59 ME 30 2:43 7 48
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 EWASH 29 0:23 3 9 Punt
10:45 ME 1 0:12 1 1 TD
8:07 EWASH 42 2:03 6 58 TD
3:04 EWASH 25 1:45 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 EWASH 20 2:08 5 17 Punt
7:51 EWASH 10 2:08 9 90 TD
2:08 EWASH 20 0:49 7 72 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 ME 35 0:00 3 -35 Safety
12:55 ME 35 1:50 6 65 TD
9:37 EWASH 6 0:57 4 18 Punt
7:02 ME 35 2:27 8 40 Punt
1:47 ME 35 0:31 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 EWASH 46 0:51 3 8 Punt
11:00 ME 42 2:43 5 42 TD
6:05 EWASH 18 1:34 3 7 Punt
