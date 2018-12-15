|
|
|ME
|EWASH
Eastern Washington beats Maine 50-19 in FCS semifinals
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) This wasn't the first time that Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw seven touchdowns in a game. Or even the second.
But both those were in high school.
Barriere threw seven touchdown passes as Eastern Washington beat Maine 50-19 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, to advance to the national title game against powerhouse North Dakota State.
''This time is way better,'' Barriere, who broke the FCS playoff record for touchdown passes in a game, said. ''We're going for a championship.''
The sophomore did not become a starter until midseason, when Gage Gubrud was lost to an injury. But he has improved quickly.
Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said he was ''on Cloud 10'' after the Eagles broke a three-game losing streak in semifinal playoff games.
''We were in control from the start,'' Best said. ''We made a statement on offense.'
''Maine didn't play their A game today. We did.''
Nsimba Webster caught four touchdown passes, which tied the FCS playoff record, for third-seeded Eastern Washington (12-2), which was playing in the national semifinals for the fifth time in nine years. He had nine catches for 188 yards.
Barriere completed 21 of 30 passes for 352 yards and tied the school record for scoring passes in a game.
''I can't believe he is the backup,'' Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said.
Chris Ferguson threw for 325 yards for Maine (10-4), which was making its first appearance in the semifinals. But he also committed some key turnovers early.
''You can't start that way early in the first quarter,'' Harasymiak said. ''They were the better team today. I'm proud of these seniors for taking us to a level we have never been to. We'll be back.''
It was the ninth road game of the season for the seventh-seeded Black Bears of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Maine fell into a hole early.
Eastern's Josh Lewis intercepted a Ferguson pass deep in Maine territory and was tackled on the 1-yard line. Barriere threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Boston for a 7-0 lead.
Ferguson fumbled near midfield on Maine's next possession and Eastern recovered. Barriere threw a 3-yard pass to Jayce Gilder for a 14-0 lead.
Barriere's 11-yard touchdown pass to Webster gave the Big Sky Conference tri-champions a 21-0 lead, still in the first quarter.
Barriere's fourth touchdown pass, a 16-yarder to Webster late in the second quarter, made it 28-0 at halftime.
Maine finally scored on a safety in the opening seconds of the second half, when a bad snap sent the ball into the Eastern end zone and Barrierre kicked it out the back.
Eastern had to kick off and Maine got a 31-yard field goal from Kenny Doak.
Barriere replied with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Webster for a 35-5 lead.
Maine's first touchdown came on a 47-yard pass from Ferguson to Andre Miller midway through the third.
Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a touchdown as Maine cut its deficit to 35-19 late in the third.
Barriere replied immediately with a 58-yard scoring pass to Webster, and the 2-point conversion was good, for a 43-19 lead at the end of three.
The Eagles played without Big Sky defensive player of the year Jay-Tee Tiuli, a lineman. Best said Tiuli was benched for a violation of team rules, but declined to provide details.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maine: The Black Bears have the nation's top run defense, allowing 68 yards a game, but could not stop the Eagles on the ground or in the air. The Bears can be excused a bit of jet lag after flying home 2,600 miles from a victory over Weber State in Ogden, Utah, last week and then flying 3,000 miles on Thursday to play the Eagles.
Eastern Washington: The Eagles won the national title in 2010, but have lost three times in the semifinals since, in 2012, 2013 and 2016, all at home. The Eagles average 538 yards and 44 points per game. The Eagles went 9-0 on the distinctive red turf of their home stadium this season.
RECORDS
Six quarterbacks threw six touchdown passes in a playoff game, including EWU's Kyle Padron in 2012 and Vernon Adams in a week later. The last to do it was Dillon Buechel of Duquesne in 2015. ... Webster became the third player with four TD receptions, joining Tony DiMaggio of Rhode Island and Randy Moss of Marshall.
NO SACKS
Maine had 47 sacks in its first 13 games, but none against Eastern Washington.
BLACK HOLE
Maine's defense is known as the Black Hole, but the Black Bears gave up their most points of the season against the Eagles.
UP NEXT
Maine's season is over.
Eastern Washington advanced to the national championship game Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, against North Dakota State (14-0). The Bison seek their seventh national title in the past eight years.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|27
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|467
|568
|Total Plays
|90
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|216
|Rush Attempts
|36
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|313
|352
|Comp. - Att.
|28-54
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|11.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-12
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|9-94
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|7
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.3
|6-41.7
|Return Yards
|81
|95
|Punts - Returns
|3-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-76
|3-71
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-24
|Kicking
|3/4
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|313
|PASS YDS
|352
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|216
|
|
|467
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|28/54
|325
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jefferson 8 RB
|R. Jefferson
|11
|65
|0
|28
|
A. Velez 49 RB
|A. Velez
|6
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
|J. Fitzpatrick
|7
|34
|1
|13
|
D. Young 2 WR
|D. Young
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
E. Edwards 81 WR
|E. Edwards
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Brooks 41 RB
|E. Brooks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Wright 10 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|4
|-13
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Miller 82 WR
|A. Miller
|9
|129
|1
|47
|
J. Blair 11 WR
|J. Blair
|5
|71
|0
|21
|
E. Edwards 81 WR
|E. Edwards
|4
|46
|0
|20
|
M. Wright 10 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|44
|0
|32
|
D. Belcher 12 TE
|D. Belcher
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Young 2 WR
|D. Young
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
|J. Fitzpatrick
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lowe 50 LB
|T. Lowe
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stevens 47 LB
|D. Stevens
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeVaughn 21 DB
|J. DeVaughn
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hart 3 DB
|D. Hart
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sheffield 6 LB
|S. Sheffield
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 24 DB
|K. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiley 52 DL
|J. Wiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whitaker 9 DL
|K. Whitaker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Patterson 1 DB
|M. Patterson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. St-Lot 28 DB
|S. St-Lot
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oregon 18 DL
|A. Oregon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stevens 72 DL
|A. Stevens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 5 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walsh 44 DL
|C. Walsh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 23 DB
|M. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blair 11 WR
|J. Blair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sk. Bowman 59 DL
|Sk. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grayer 43 LB
|J. Grayer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Doak 31 K
|K. Doak
|1/2
|31
|2/2
|5
|
E. Robertson 30 DB
|E. Robertson
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Deoul 35 P
|D. Deoul
|6
|39.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Edwards 81 WR
|E. Edwards
|4
|16.0
|25
|0
|
J. DeVaughn 21 DB
|J. DeVaughn
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 10 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|1.7
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|21/30
|352
|7
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|13
|65
|0
|17
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|7
|53
|0
|24
|
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
|A. Custer Jr.
|6
|45
|0
|24
|
T. Pierce 24 RB
|T. Pierce
|6
|41
|0
|26
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Grady 11 WR
|T. Grady
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ns. Webster 5 WR
|Ns. Webster
|9
|188
|4
|58
|
J. Williams 2 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|70
|0
|38
|
J. Gilder 89 TE
|J. Gilder
|3
|50
|2
|29
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Limu-Jones 10 WR
|T. Limu-Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
|A. Custer Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Boston 9 WR
|A. Boston
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
H. Belk 85 TE
|H. Belk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dorton 87 WR
|D. Dorton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
|J. Edwards IV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hayes 23 DB
|D. Hayes
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kupp 40 LB
|K. Kupp
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Criner 25 DB
|C. Criner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 18 DB
|D. Tucker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 27 DB
|K. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Nz. Webster 6 DB
|Nz. Webster
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 1 DB
|J. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
C. Ojoh 58 LB
|C. Ojoh
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Townsend 49 DL
|J. Townsend
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hogan 96 DL
|D. Hogan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 29 DB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 72 DL
|K. Moore
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
|D. Ledbetter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 94 DL
|M. Johnson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Katzenberger 36 LB
|A. Katzenberger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Montgomery 31 DB
|B. Montgomery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 26 DB
|D. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindsay 54 LB
|C. Lindsay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Foerstel 92 DL
|N. Foerstel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 91 DL
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|6
|41.7
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|2
|30.0
|38
|0
|
D. Dorton 87 WR
|D. Dorton
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
MTSU
APLST
0
0
1st 12:44 ESPN
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+2.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
0
068.5 O/U
-6.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
0
049.5 O/U
-12.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
0
075 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
0
060 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
0
059.5 O/U
-6
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
0
040 O/U
PK
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
0
055 O/U
+4.5
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
0
048 O/U
+3.5
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:30pm ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Fri 5:15pm ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Fri 9:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
060.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
080.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+6.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-3
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074.5 O/U
+8
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
044 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
055.5 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-13
Tue 8:45pm ESPN