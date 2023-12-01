Arguably the biggest game of college football Championship Week will take place on Friday night when No. 3 Washington faces No. 5 Oregon in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Huskies and Ducks, who are both heading to the Big Ten next season, are meeting in a rematch with a likely College Football Playoff spot on the line. Washington won the regular-season meeting in a 36-33 final, but Oregon bounced back with a six-game winning streak. The nation's two best passing attacks will be on display, led by the two of the top three Heisman Trophy candidates.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Ducks are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 66. Before locking in any Pac-12 Championship Game picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 73-28-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up over 46.05 units, returning a profit of $4,605 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Oregon vs. Washington and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Oregon -9.5

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 66

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon -373, Washington +288



OREG: The Ducks are 14-3-2 against the spread in their last 19 games against Washington.

WASH: The Huskies are 15-0 in their last 15 conference games.

Oregon vs. Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine



Oregon vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has been dominant outside of its loss to Washington in the regular season, leading the nation in scoring differential. The Ducks are also one of three teams nationally in the top 10 in scoring and scoring defense. Quarterback Bo Nix has surpassed Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and LSU's Jayden Daniels as the betting favorite in the Heisman Trophy race, ranked second nationally behind Daniels in passing efficiency.

Nix has completed 315 of 401 passes for 3,906 yards, 37 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Washington has slowed down since its win over Oregon earlier this year, winning three consecutive one-possession games. The Ducks have covered the spread at an 8-2-1 clip in their last 11 games, while Washington has a losing record against the spread (5-6-1) this season. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Washington can cover

Washington continues to be disrespected by the college football world, entering this game as a large underdog despite its unbeaten record. The Huskies beat Oregon in a shootout in mid-October, as Penix Jr. threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns while running back Dillon Johnson had 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. Penix is also in the Heisman race, passing for 3,899 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Huskies wrapped up their perfect regular season with a rivalry win over Washington State in the Apple Cup last week, as kicker Grady Gross connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired. Junior wide receiver Rome Odunze had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Washington has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games in December. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pac-12 Championship picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Oregon vs. Washington on Friday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 73-28-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.