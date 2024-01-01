No. 1 Michigan will try to snap a six-game postseason losing streak when it faces No. 4 Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl on Monday, which is the first College Football Playoff semifinal game. The Wolverines (13-0) dominated the Big Ten this season, capping off their campaign with a 26-0 win over Iowa in the conference championship game. Alabama (12-1) suffered an early-season loss to Texas, but it won its final 11 games, including a 27-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide have won three of the last four meetings between these teams, cruising to a 35-16 win in the 2020 Citrus Bowl in the most recent tilt.

Michigan vs. Alabama spread: Michigan -2

Michigan vs. Alabama over/under: 45 points

Michigan vs. Alabama money line: Michigan -127, Alabama +106

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is no stranger to playing in the College Football Playoff, and the Tide have had plenty of success on the sport's biggest stage. Alabama owns a 6-1 all-time record in CFP semifinal games, including six straight wins. On the other side, Michigan is 0-2 in CFP semifinal appearances and has not won a national championship since 1997.

Much of Alabama's success down the stretch can be attributed to the development of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound dual threat finished the regular season completing 65.5% of his pass attempts for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards and 12 TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's defense has been among the best in college football throughout the season, allowing just 9.5 points per game. The Wolverines held Iowa's rushing attack to less than 1.5 yards per carry in the Big Ten title game, which should allow them to keep a spy on Milroe. Offensively, running back Blake Corum is the only player in the country to score a touchdown in every game this season, rushing for 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns overall.

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy was in the Heisman conversation early in the year and provides a steady presence under center. He has completed 74.2% of his passes for 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Michigan has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games, including its most recent games against Ohio State and Iowa. See which team to pick here.

