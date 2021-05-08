Alabama has landed one of the top impact transfer players in the portal. Sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to the Crimson Tide after entering the transfer portal in January.

To'o To'o was one of several star players who exited the Volunteers program after the season. Transfers like running back Eric Gray and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson went went to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, respectively. Now To'o To'o, who also heavily considered Ohio State, has transferred within the conference as well, though certainly not to just any team.

And he's not just any player.

A former top-50 recruit in 2019 per 247Sports, To'o To'o was an instant impact player as a freshman with 72 tackles and five TFLs, earning him All-SEC freshman team honors. He followed that up by leading the team in tackles with 76 in 2020. To'o To'o has shown he can be an all-conference type of player and Alabama already has a deep linebackers room, though it is moving forward without Dylan Moses. He's a high upside dude and his commitment upgrades the position and probably the Tide defense as a whole. Whether he'll play right away or not will depend on what the SEC decides to do about intra-conference transfers in the coming weeks.

He's also familiar with the program. Alabama was heavily in the running to land To'oTo'o in 2019 as a recruit, making a hard push late before he signed the Vols on National Signing Day. But, with Jeremy Pruitt's end with the Vols signaling the exodus, the paths for To'o To'o and Alabama have crossed again.