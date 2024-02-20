Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has hired Nick Sheridan to serve as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday. Both worked under DeBoer at Washington, helping the Huskies field one of the nation's most prolific offenses over the past two seasons.

Sheridan and Shephard were long expected to follow DeBoer to Alabama. However, their exact roles on staff became a point of uncertainty following former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's decision to accept the offensive coordinator position with the Seattle Seahawks. Grubb's move to the NFL left DeBoer in need of an offensive coordinator for his first Crimson Tide staff.

DeBoer did not specify who will call the plays in his announcement on Tuesday, but it's clear from their titles that Sheridan and Shephard will be integral in implementing Alabama's new offensive identity. In addition to their coordinator titles, Sheridan will coach quarterbacks and Shephard will work with receivers.

"Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama," DeBoer said in a press release. "They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers."

Sheridan worked as the tight ends coach at Washington and brings play-calling experience after working as the offensive coordinator for Indiana in 2020 and 2021. Shephard served as Washington's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

This week DeBoer has also finalized the hiring of Robert Gillespie as running backs coach, Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and Freddie Roach as defensive line coach.