Army, Navy will both wear special uniforms for 120th game against each other

The annual Army-Navy Game is always a spectacle worthy of your attention considering the storied rivalry and the history behind it. Even without a dog in the fight or a general interest in the football, this year's game might be worth checking out based on the uniforms alone.

College bowl season often means teams breaking out specialty uniforms for the occasion, and this year both Army and Navy will be wearing awesome uniforms to celebrate the 120th installment of the rivalry.

Navy will wear throwback uniforms that pay homage to the Midshipmen teams of the 1960s while also honoring two Heisman Trophy-winning alums in Joe Bellino and Roger Staubach. Bellino and Staubach's jersey numbers can be found on the front of the helmet.

It's always awesome to see uniforms that not only honor the history and prestige of a program, but also just look excellent. This set certainly checks both boxes for Navy.

And while Navy unveiled their uniforms first and set a high bar for Army to meet, West Point was apparently up to the task. They rolled out their look shortly afterwards and it is equally spectacular.

Army's "First Team" unis will honor the soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division. The design of the jersey is meant to be similar to the uniforms worn by the soldiers in that division and the result is pretty clean.

The Army-Navy Game will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday at 3 p.m.