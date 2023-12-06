Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff has committed to SEC foe Kentucky, according to 247Sports. Vandagriff, one of the top rated quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting cycle, spent the past three seasons behind starters Stetson Bennett IV (2021-22) and Carson Beck (2023) in a stretch that saw the Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Vandagriff, who heads to Kentucky with two remaining seasons of NCAA eligibility, appeared in a career-high eight games this year but was still used sparingly over the course of the season. He only attempted 18 passes, completing 12, for a total of 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He previously appeared in just five games from 2021-22.

Vandagriff arrived to Georgia as one of the more touted prospects at his position in 2021. The Bogart, Georgia, native was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 quarterback nationally within his recruiting cycle. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite was even higher on Vandagriff, giving him a coveted five-star rating.

Kentucky turns to Vandagriff to boost QB room

Vandagriff joins a Kentucky offense under coordinator Liam Coen that needs to replace Devin Leary, who transferred from NC State over last offseason for his final year of eligibility and threw for 2,440 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, Leary was intercepted 10 times, and following a 5-0 start the Wildcats sunk to a 7-5 finish.

With Beck solidified as Georgia's starter, it wasn't a complete shock to see Vandagriff seek other options after spending three years in a backup role in Athens, Georgia. He would have also faced competition from incoming five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Although Vandagriff has yet to see much meaningful playing time during his collegiate career, his potential was clear for all to see at the high school level as he fielded offers from several of the top programs in the country. Vandagriff was initially committed to Oklahoma -- then under Lincoln Riley -- before flipping his commitment to the Bulldogs in January 2020.

Vandagriff will face off against his former school -- at least in 2024. Despite the SEC's undoing of divisions, the Wildcats will host Georgia next season, continuing what has long been an annual matchup between the conference foes. Kentucky has not defeated the Bulldogs since 2009, and Vandagriff will look to have a role in potentially snapping the the Wildcats' skid in the series.