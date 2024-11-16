The Oregon Ducks (10-0) maintained their impressive start to the season and their top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings thanks to a 39-18 win over Maryland last week. Now they will try to remain unbeaten when they face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night during the Week 12 college football schedule. Wisconsin is coming off a 42-10 loss at Iowa, and it is a 13.5-point underdog in the Week 12 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. The biggest game of the week will take place in Athens when No. 12 Georgia (-9.5) hosts No. 7 Tennessee in an SEC rivalry showdown. Tennessee has won four consecutive games, including a win over Alabama, but its last road game resulted in a loss at Arkansas. The Vols, however, did receive good news on Friday when the questionable designation was dropped for quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Other important matchups this week include No. 3 Texas (-12.5) at Arkansas, No. 18 Colorado (-13.5) vs. Utah and No. 6 BYU (-2.5) vs. Kansas. The Cougars are one of four unbeaten teams remaining, but should you back them with your Week 12 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 18-12 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 12 college football betting lines. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college picks the model is high on during Week 12: No. 8 Notre Dame (-22.5) easily covers the spread against Virginia in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Irish had their College Football Playoff hopes severely impacted by a loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, but they have rattled off a seven-game winning streak since then. They have knocked off several ranked teams during that hot streak, including a 51-14 win at then-No. 24 Navy at the end of October.

Their latest performance was a 52-3 win over Florida State last week, having no trouble covering the 25-point spread in a game where quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for three touchdowns. Leonard has more than 2,000 total yards and 22 touchdowns heading into this matchup against a Virginia team that has lost two of its last three games by 17-plus points. SportsLine's model has Notre Dame scoring more than 40 points on Saturday, which results in the Fighting Irish covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See the rest of its Week 12 college football picks here.

Another prediction: No. 23 Missouri (+13.5) stays within the spread at No. 21 South Carolina in a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Tigers bounced back from a blowout loss at then-No. 15 Alabama with a 30-23 win against Oklahoma last week, despite playing without starting quarterback Brady Cook. They used a 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining to get past the Sooners and keep their slim College Football Playoff chances alive.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne entered last week's game with zero touchdowns and three interceptions this season, but he had three touchdowns and zero picks against the Sooners. Senior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. had four receptions for 70 yards, while junior wide receiver Luther Burden III had five catches for 55 yards. The Tigers have covered the spread in five straight games against South Carolina, and the model has them covering 60% of the time in this year's matchup. See picks for every other game in Week 12 here.

How to make college football picks for Week 12

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 12, and it's calling for three underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which three underdogs win outright in Week 12? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for Week 12

See full Week 12 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pittsburgh (+11.5, 52)

Texas at Arkansas (+12.5, 57.5)

Utah at Colorado (-13.5, 43.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+28.5, 44.5)

LSU at Florida (+3.5, 56)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-22.5, 50.5)

Penn State at Purdue (+29.5, 51)

Boise State at San Jose State (+14.5, 61.5)

Tennessee at Georgia (-9.5, 47)

Oregon at Wisconsin (+13.5, 51.5)

Kansas at BYU (-2.5, 57.5)