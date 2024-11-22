The college football season is running out of time. This week brings us the last truly full Saturday slate of college football games; next week will feature a healthy Black Friday schedule. That also means teams are running out of time to achieve their goals, whether it's to win their conference, get to the College Football Playoff or simply earn a bowl game berth.

And there are no shortage of big games on the slate this weekend.

The biggest matchup of the day is also one of the earliest as No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Indiana in a game that has major implications in both the Big Ten and playoff picture. In the afternoon, we'll see No. 21 Arizona State host No. 14 BYU in what essentially serves as a Big 12 title elimination game. We'll finish the evening with an undefeated No. 19 Army team trying to pull off the unthinkable and topple No. 6 Notre Dame.

All in all, there are 19 teams who still have a chance to reach the playoff or win their league in action on Saturday.

All times Eastern

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

Noon | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- I have concerns about both sides here. Ohio State is banged up on the offensive line and lost starting center Seth McLaughlin to a torn Achilles in practice this week. It's fair to wonder how well a MASH unit of an offensive line will perform against the Hoosiers. At the same time, Indiana's worst offensive performance of the season came in its last game against Michigan, which was also the best defense the Hoosiers faced all year. This Ohio State defense is better than Michigan, so it's also fair to wonder how successful the Hoosiers offense will be. Put those two together and the under feels like the best play on sports betting apps. Pick: Under 51.5 (Fanatics Sportsbook) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida

Noon | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- The Gators are nearly 90 yards per game better on defense at home, and last week they held LSU to 4.1 yards per play -- their best performance against an FBS team this season. Ole Miss, however, seems to have cut back on the mistakes at inopportune times and the offense is clicking again. The Rebels average 7.6 yards per play, the second-best average in the country behind Miami, which blew out the Gators at home in their season opener. Florida is better than it was in September and will show up again Saturday, but the Rebels' defense has been on a tear (22 sacks in the last three games) and wins by a score. The betting line seems a little high. Pick: Florida +10.5 (Caesars Sportsbook) -- Brandon Marcello

No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota

3:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- Penn State is rolling right now and has won its last three non-Ohio State games by at least 15 points. However, good defenses and aggressive passing offenses have caused issues at times. Against UCLA, the Nittany Lions only won by a 27-11 score. Illinois also held Penn State to 21 points, while Ohio State kept the PSU offense out of the end zone. Minnesota will be able to keep things close, hold onto the ball and come in under the betting line. Pick: Minnesota +11.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook) -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State

3:30 p.m. | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- Arizona State is playing its best football right now, while BYU has needed some last-minute, remarkable finishes to stay alive in the CFP picture. This is one of the biggest home games in recent memory for Arizona State, and it will mark only the second time in the last 10 years that Arizona State is a betting favorite against a ranked opponent. The Sun Devols were a 3-point favorite against BYU in 2021 and lost outright 27-17. Arizona State wins this behind a big game from Skattebo. Pick: Arizona State -3 (BetMGM Sportsbook) -- Cameron Salerno

No. 16 Colorado at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

3:30 p.m. | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- Kansas is one of the hottest teams in the country, but sportsbooks have already caught up. A 3-point line doesn't provide much value as Colorado tries to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. While KU's secondary will provide some serious problems, Colorado simply has too much firepower and too much on the line to lose this game. Expect it to go down to the wire, though. Pick: Colorado -3 (FanDuel Sportsbook) -- Jeyarajah



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson COLO -2.5 Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Kansas SU Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Kansas

No. 19 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame

7 p.m. | NBC, fubo (Try for free) -- Army has enjoyed a great year thus far, and the Black Knights are a good team. But we've already seen a similar game play out this year when Notre Dame beat Navy 51-14. While Army looks like a more complete team than Navy did at any point, the same issues should arise for the Black Knights. Simply put: Notre Dame has a significant size advantage in the trenches. The Irish also have the athletes to cover the edges and erase a lot of what Army's triple option tries to accomplish to compensate for the size disparity. So long as Notre Dame can stick to its assignments and not get wrapped up in any motion, this should be a comfortable win. Pick: Notre Dame -14.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook) -- Will Backus

No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. | NBC, fubo (Try for free) -- While Oklahoma's offense has fallen well short of expectations on the whole and been very up-and-down through quarterback and coordinator changes during the season, the Sooners' defense has remained remarkably consistent. I think that group will answer the challenge of facing Jalen Milroe, and with the help of a rowdy home crowd, limit the Crimson Tide's offensive output. I don't think Oklahoma can score enough to win the game outright, but it can keeps the game's total points under the betting line. Pick: Under 47.5 (Fanatics Sportsbook) -- Chip Patterson



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson Bama -14.5 Oklahoma Alabama Oklahoma Alabama Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

