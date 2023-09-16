Deion Sanders has made the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) the biggest story in college football, and they'll look to stay undefeated in a rivalry game. The Buffs will host the Colorado State Rams (0-1) in the 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown, which dates back to 1893. Colorado leads the all-time series 67-22-2 and has won each of the last five meetings. The teams play for the Centennial Cup, and this will be their first meeting in Boulder since 2009.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Folsom Field. The Buffs are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Colorado State odds. The over/under for total points is 62.5. Before entering any Colorado State vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado vs. Colorado State spread: Colorado -23.5

Colorado vs. Colorado State over/under: 62.5 points

Colorado vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado: -2727, Colorado State: +1146

What you need to know about Colorado

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, is a Heisman contender in his first season in FBS. He's accounted for seven total touchdowns with zero turnovers, and he leads the Power Five with 903 passing yards. Sanders' six passing touchdowns are just four fewer than what Colorado had all of last season across 12 games.

He has a litany of pass catchers that have allowed the Buffs to average over 40 points per game. Jimmy Horn Jr. leads the team in receptions (19), while Xavier Weaver tops in receiving yards (288) and Dylan Edwards leads in receiving touchdowns (three). Also in the mix is WR/CB Travis Hunter who has 14 grabs for 192 yards on offense, plus an interception on defense.

What you need to know about Colorado State

Meanwhile, Colorado State couldn't capitalize on its home-field advantage in its season opener. The Rams ended up on the wrong side of a painful 50-24 loss to Washington State's in Week 1. Despite the defeat, CSU had strong showings from receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, who scored a touchdown off of 123 receiving yards, and quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Ross-Simmons made the highlight reel thanks to a 75-yard TD reception, while TE Dallin Holker also helped with a receiving touchdown.

The strength of the Rams is their defense, which got discernibly better as the season went on in 2022. After allowing 41 points per game through their first four games, the Rams gave up just 19.8 PPG over their last eight games. Defensive end Mohamed Kamara finished in the top four in the Mountain West in both sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (16) last season, and he tallied one of each in the season opener. See which team to pick here.

