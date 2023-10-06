Deion Sanders' impact on the University of Colorado's football program has been unquestionably massive, and now he has two more stats to prove it. According to Front Office Sports, the school's online team store merchandise sales have increased 1,220% from September 2022 to September 2023, and the year-to-date sales are up 51% since Deion Sanders became the Buffaloes head coach.

In addition, the University of Colorado's out-of-state student applications have increased by 40%, Colorado chancellor Phillip DiStefano told TIME. DiStefano is calling Sanders' impact "transformational."

TIME is also reporting that "Coach Prime" and his team are organizing a half-hour comedy show regarding his career with actor Kevin Hart's media company.

"People are drawn to hope," Sanders said. "We're pulling people in, man, that just want a chance to be seen, to be heard, to be noticed, to be recognized."

Sanders' move to Colorado resulted in over $45 million in earned media money for the school, according to the Apex Marketing Group. The school has also seen a 42% increase in sponsorship revenue.

Colorado got off to a 3-0 start behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, Colorado has dropped back-to-back contests to Pac-12 foes Oregon and USC, but nearly erased a 27-point deficit against the Trojans last week.

Colorado will face Arizona State (1-4) on the road on Saturday.