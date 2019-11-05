Ex-TCU starting QB Alex Delton departs program, leaving Horned Frogs dangerously thin on depth chart

TCU is entering its final stretch of the season suddenly dangerously thin at quarterback. Coach Gary Patterson announced on Tuesday that fifth-year senior and Week 1 starter Alex Delton has left the program. While Max Duggan is firmly entrenched as the starter, he exited last week's 34-27 loss vs. Oklahoma State with an injury to his throwing hand. Patterson has said that Duggan will try to practice this week, and is questionable for Saturday's game against No. 11 Baylor. Also injured is backup Mike Collins.

Per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "Delton has grown frustrated with the program. The turning point came Saturday when Duggan exited with an injury on the final offensive drive, and the team turned to Collins instead of Delton."

Delton's loss is of significance because, besides Duggan, he has the most playing experience. The Kansas State transfer has appeared in six games this year, and started the first two weeks before Duggan took over. He has 318 passing yards and an interception on the season along with 100 yards rushing. Though he was demoted from his starting job, he still had a role in the team's offense.

With Delton gone, redshirt freshman Matthew Downing may be the best (re: only) option for the Frogs if neither Delton nor Collins can play. Another redshirt freshman, Matthew Baldwin, is available but is coming off of a knee injury.

Regardless, TCU's offense is starting to find its stride with Duggan. He has 10 touchdowns to four picks since being the full-time starter, and has been a significant rushing threat in the past three games. Without him, TCU is scraping the bottom of the barrel.