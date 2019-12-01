Florida QB Feleipe Franks will not return to Gators in 2020 as he decides his future
Franks was Florida's starting quarterback to start the 2018 and 2019 seasons
Former Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks announced on Sunday his intent to leave the program. Franks was Florida's starting quarterback to begin the 2018 and 2019 seasons but was up and down throughout his career with the Gators.
At this time, he has not decided whether to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft or explore a graduate transfer opportunity. He will have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Franks suffered a season-ending leg injury in the win over Kentucky on Sept. 16. He was 54 of 71 for 698 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through three games prior to the injury. He was replaced by Kyle Trask, who threw 24 touchdowns on the season and went 7-2 as a starter.
This brings to an end a topsy-turvy career in Gainesville, Florida, that included highs and lows. Franks threw 16 touchdowns and six interceptions through nine games last year, and was 9 of 22 for 84 yards in a blowout loss to Missouri. He was replaced by Trask in the fourth quarter of that game and set to be relegated to second-string that week in practice. However, Trask suffered a season-ending foot injury in practice that week, which elevated Franks back to the top sport on the depth chart.
Franks led the Gators to four straight wins after being benched, including a 41-15 win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl to cap off a 10-3 season in coach Dan Mullen's first in Gainesville.
Franks was a four-star prospect and the No. 54 overall player in the Class of 2016 out of Crawfordville, Florida. He is scheduled to graduate in December and will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.
