Former Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma chooses Houston as transfer destination, report says

The offseason saga of now-former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is finally over .. well, reportedly, anyway. AL.com reports that Anoma has committed to Houston to continue his college football career one week after entering the transfer portal for the second time since February. The report adds that Anoma, who has been at Houston for the entirety of the weekend, was dismissed from Alabama last week for a "university-level issue" after initially being suspended earlier in the summer.

Houston has not yet confirmed the addition, but if/when it comes to fruition, Anoma will be the latest Bama transfer to land with first-year Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen. Ex-Crimson Tide wide receiver T.J. Simmons and linebacker Vandarius Cowan transferred to West Virginia when Holgorsen coached the Mountaineers.

Anoma came to Alabama, like so many other recruits, with tons of hype. He was the top-ranked player in the Tide's 2018 class and a five-star recruit, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He was considered the No. 1 player from Maryland that year and the No. 4 player nationally. He enrolled in January 2018 and played in 13 games as a true freshman, totaling nine tackles with two for loss. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder initially entered the transfer portal on Feb. 6, but took his name out of the database just one day later.