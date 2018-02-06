Former Georgia QB Jacob Eason officially transfers back home to Washington

What was once an inevitability officially became reality on Tuesday as Washington welcomed former 5-star quarterback prospect and one-time Georgia starter Jacob Eason to the Huskies.

The school announced the addition of Eason via video posted to the official recruiting account.

Eason, a native of Lake Stevens, Washington, was a 5-star prospect and the No. 5 overall player in the country in the class of 2016. He kept his commitment to Georgia through the transition from former coach Mark Richt and signed with Kirby Smart's first class in Athens.

He threw for 131 yards and one touchdown in Georgia's season-opener against North Carolina that season off the bench and went on to start the remaining 12 games of the 2016 season. He finished his freshman campaign with 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and entered the 2017 season as the unquestioned starter ahead of true freshman Jake Fromm.

But Eason suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the 2017 season-opener against Appalachian State, allowing Fromm to come in. Fromm, of course, led the Bulldogs to the SEC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship, which the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in overtime.

His move back to his home state comes at the perfect time for Eason and for the Huskies. Eason will have to sit out the 2018 season due to the NCAA's transfer rule, which will coincide with Jake Browning's senior season in Seattle. When Browning moves on to the NFL, Eason will likely be next in line to take the top spot of the quarterback depth chart for coach Chris Petersen and the Huskies.