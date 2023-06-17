A four-star quarterback from the 2025 class says he'll reclassify ahead two cycles, joining the incoming freshmen from the 2023 class. Austin Simmons, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect out of Moore Haven, Fla., initially committed to Florida in April. On Saturday, however, Simmons announced his flip to Ole Miss along with plans to reclassify and enroll this summer. Simmons was the No. 4 quarterback and a top-75 overall prospect (No. 58) in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He has not yet been re-ranked for the 2023 cycle.

"I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Mississippi," Simmons wrote on Twitter. "Also, after long conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided to reclassify to the Class of 2023. I can't wait to see what my future holds.

"To Coach (Lane) Kiffin and the rest of the (Ole Miss) coaching staff, thank you for giving me this opportunity to bring a national championship to Oxford."

Simmons is a two-sport star who also hopes to contribute to Ole Miss' baseball program as a pitcher and outfielder. When he arrives on campus this summer, he'll join an experienced quarterback room that has incumbent starter Jaxson Dart competing with Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard.

Reclassifying two years required what Simmons described as "accelerated learning." He took additional classes to get ahead beginning in his freshman year of high school. Simmons played his 2022 high school season at Pahokee (Fla.) High School, where he broke Anquan Boldin's school record for passing yards with 3,242 on the season. He also threw 24 touchdowns to nine interceptions and ran for three scores.