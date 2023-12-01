Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is "stepping away from his duties effectively immediately," athletic director Terry Tumey announced Friday. The Bulldogs will be led by assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper in their bowl game after posting an 8-4 (4-4 Mountain West) record in the second season of Tedford's second stint with the school.

Tedford, 62, previously stepped down at Fresno State after the 2019 season amid health concerns. The Bulldogs hired then-Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer to replace Tedford, but when DeBoer left for the Washington job after two seasons, Tedford returned.

"The entire Fresno State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Coach Tedford and wish him a speedy recovery," Tumey said in a statement.

Tedford has posted a 44-22 record across his five seasons at Fresno State covering both stints. This will mark the fourth time the Bulldogs have reached a bowl under Tedford, who posted 10-win seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2022. Tedford played quarterback for the Bulldogs in the early 1980s and also worked as an assistant for the program from 1992-97. Following a stint as Oregon's offensive coordinator, Tedford coached at Cal from 2002-12, posting an 82-57 record. Tedford dealt with health concerns in 2014 during his lone season as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs will learn their bowl destination on Sunday. Skipper is a well-traveled college football assistant who played for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000. He's on his second assistant coaching stint with the program.