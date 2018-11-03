Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven model that called Texas' upset

An SEC East title is up for grabs Saturday as the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats in a marquee showdown on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are looking to overcome another challenge in their quest to make a return visit to the SEC title game, and perhaps a second consecutive trip to the four-team playoffs. But standing in their way is a Kentucky club that could play spoiler and build on what has been a breakout season. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, down from openers as high as -10.5 in some markets. The Over-Under for total points scored is offered at 47.5, up significantly after opening at 44 points. Before you lock in your Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was considered on the hot seat after failing to produce a winning record in each of his first three seasons. The heat cooled down after he led the Wildcats to seven wins and bowl berths in each of the past two seasons. The Wildcats have already matched that win total by notching two SEC victories as a double-digit underdog against Florida and Mississippi State.

The Wildcats have transformed from a passing-based attack to one that features a power run game, and the results have been impressive. Junior Benny Snell leads the SEC with 935 yards and nine touchdowns. But perhaps Kentucky's biggest strides have been made on the defensive side, as it ranks second in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points per contest.

Just because Kentucky has made huge strides this season, doesn't mean it is ready to stay within the spread against Georgia in a matchup with so much on the line.

The Bulldogs had a letdown against LSU two weeks ago and paid for it with a blowout loss. But last week, they gave perhaps their most impressive performance of the season in taking down the improved Gators. Jake Fromm threw for 240 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in an efficient outing. Georgia managed 189 rushing yards against a stout Florida defense, led by D'Andre Swift's 104 and a touchdown.

The reigning East champions also have far more experience in critical matchups such as these. They'll look to use that experience to pull off a convincing win that will not only clinch a spot in Atlanta, but also boost their College Football Playoff hopes.

