Georgia will try to back up its No. 1 ranking when the Bulldogs travel to take on No. 18 Tennessee in the Saturday SEC on CBS matchup. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings following a string of dominant SEC wins. A Georgia win would also tie the SEC record for consecutive victories at 28. Standing in its way is Tennessee, a team that has won 14 straight at home and will look to upgrade its postseason outlook with an upset on Saturday.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The latest SportsLine consensus Georgia vs. Tennessee odds list the Bulldogs at -9.5. The over/under for total points is 59.

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Georgia -9.5

Georgia vs. Tennessee over/under: 59

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Georgia -373, Tennessee +288



UGA: The Bulldogs are 3-5-1 against the spread in 2023.

TENN: The Volunteers are 6-3 against the spread in 2023.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country for a reason. The Bulldogs are among the top defensive teams in college football, with a starting lineup full of future NFL Draft picks. Georgia enters this matchup ranked first in total defense (289.2 total yards allowed per game), first in passing defense (181.3 passing yards allowed per game), first in points allowed per game (15.6), \\ and second in rushing defense (107.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

Offensively, the Bulldogs have found their stride in the post-Stetson Bennett era. Quarterback Carson Beck has completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,022 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also rushed for 99 yards and three scores. His top target has been All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who has 44 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Tennessee can cover

Being able to move the ball on the ground is key as an underdog, and Tennessee has the chance to do that. The Vols rank second in the SEC with 213.3 yards per game of rushing. Four players -- running backs Jaylen Wright, Dylan Sampson and Jabari Small along with quarterback Joe Milton -- all have at least 300 yards on the ground this season.

Tennessee is undefeated both straight up and against the spread this season against FBS foes. Georgia, meanwhile, is just 1-2 ATS on the road and looked sloppy at times at Vanderbilt and at Auburn, so there's no guarantee that the Bulldogs will be in dominant form in this one. See which team to back at SportsLine.

